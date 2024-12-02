Eddie Murphy’s son Eric and Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin are engaged

Actors, comedians and longtime friends Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are going to be family! On November 27, Murphy’s eldest son, Eric, proposed to his girlfriend of three years, Jasmin, who also happens to be Lawrence’s eldest daughter. Sharing a glimpse of the moment, the couple posted an engagement video recapping the proposal on Instagram.

“We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny,” the pair captioned the video. “We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!”

In June 2021, the comedians’ children announced their relationship status on social media. At the time, Eric shocked fans when he posted a selfie with his then-girlfriend now fiancée writing, “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence #myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou.”

Weeks later, Jasmin followed suit, posting a birthday tribute to Eric in which she declared how “incredibly blessed” she felt to know, love, and have Eric by her side. Though the two share the unique experience of having celebrity comedian fathers, Jasmin previously shared that their fathers did not introduce them. Instead, it was her uncle who brought them together.

“It wasn’t even our dads — and they’ve done two movies together; they’re friends,” she told InTouch Weekly in January 2022. “We became really good friends because we bonded on a lot of things and over time, it just, you know, became more.”

Since the two announced their relationship, Lawrence and Murphy have each shared their approval of their children dating —so much so that it is almost as if the comedians foreshadowed their children getting married. Both comedians have joked about who would pay for a prospective wedding and the possibility of Eric and Jasmin conceiving “a comedy super-baby” together.

In February 2023, Murphy and Lawrence playfully debated who would foot the bill should the couple decide to wed.

“[Eddie and I] haven’t talked about it,” Lawrence said during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing and respect their thing…[But] I’m gonna try to get Eddie to pay for [the wedding]”

To which Murphy responded, “That’s not how it goes.”

“My daughter [Bria] just got married, and I had to pay — really had to pay,” the “Coming 2 America” star continued, referencing the longstanding tradition that the father or family of the bride cover the wedding expenses. “You have to do the same, Martin.”

“Don’t try to switch it up — don’t try to change no s—, do no Hollywood switch,” Murphy cautioned. “You’re paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying.”