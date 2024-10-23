Cardi B addresses prank call that brought CPS to her house and new grievances against Offset

One thing about Cardi B, she’s going to be candid about her life online.

This week, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 32, aired her grievances on social media, calling out both an alleged prank caller and her “narcissistic” estranged husband, rapper Offset.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, the mother of three went live on Instagram to report that someone had placed a prank call that sent Child Protective Services to her home around 11 p.m.

“So I wanna make this very f—ing clear, and I can’t even breathe right now,” she said in a live video that was captured by fans and later shared on social media. “Motherf—ers have taken s— too f—ing far when you mess with my f—ing kids.”

CPS allegedly came to her home after receiving a call about concern for the well-being and physical safety of the three children aged six to six weeks that she shares with Offset. The “Bongos” rapper vowed to investigate and find out who was responsible for the prank call.

She continued, “For the Child Protective Services to come to my f—ing house? Not my house, my gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my children are sleeping because there’s an anonymous call … that my kids have been getting abused and beaten. Are you f—ing dumb?”

Cardi confirmed that no one has ever hit her children, noting that their happiness and safety are prioritized above all else.

“We don’t play that s—. My kids live great,” she said, adding, “My kids have never been touched, never gotten hit no matter how annoying they are.”

During the stream, the Grammy-winning musician said she is planning to hire a private investigator to help find the person behind the call and she intends to sue the caller and CPS. She also explained the pressure this incident has placed on her family being the only Black and Hispanic family to her knowledge in her neighborhood.

“We’re the only colored people in my neighborhood completely and for motherf—ers to pop up in my house with cops and child protective services because you motherf—ers wanna do an anonymous call involving my children,” Cardi said. “I promise you this, I’m gonna sue CPS for f—ing coming to my house at whatever the f— time it is. [I will sue] the person that did this anonymous call.”

Recommended Stories

Cardi shares daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a newborn daughter whose name has yet to be revealed with ex Offset. In the days since addressing the prank call, she has taken to social media again, this time to address further complaints against her ex.

On Tuesday night, Cardi sent out a series of tweets clarifying her current feelings towards Offset two months after announcing she would be filing for divorce a second time.

“Bro I wish the worst on this man,” she wrote in now-deleted posts on X, per Billboard and Complex. “I never hated somebody soooo much and these b—es be so [thirsty] to have him please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is [too] heavy !!”

Cardi referred to the father of her children as a “dark cloud on anybody life he enters.”

When a fan suggested she ease up on the father of her children, Cardi said, “Yea he is that’s why I don’t wish him death … but I truly hate this dirty a– narcissistic piece of s—.”

She also called out Offset’s family and friends for enabling his behavior, adding, “that’s why he always going to be a piece of s—t Person.”

Despite Cardi and Offset’s divorce papers stating their split was “amicable,”as Billboard reported, something has since gone amiss between the two. In September, the Migos rapper accused Cardi of cheating on him during her most recent pregnancy, after which she seemingly confirmed and slammed him on Instagram Live. “I’m too much woman for you,” she said at the time. “I’m too much of a boss b—h for you. And I always been too good for you.”