Vanessa Bryant shuts down pregnancy rumors with Rihanna memes 

Oh, Internet, why doth thou agitate, so?

Vanessa Bryant, like many celebrities, had to deal with what I hope was a minor irritation this weekend as speculation spread across Beyoncé’s internet that Bryant was pregnant with her fifth child.

Vanessa Bryant is, of course, the widow of NBA Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, who—along with their daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant and 7 others—died in a tragic helicopter accident in January 2020. Since that fateful day five years ago, Vanessa and their other three daughters have attempted to live their lives and move on while still keeping the legacy of Kobe and Gigi alive.

The last thing anybody in that family needs to do is address rumors started by the Internet, but here we are.

On June 1, in her Instagram Stories, Vanessa used a meme of Rihanna throwing up a middle finger while in a pool at whoever might need it, and everybody who could see it. Rihanna memes truly are a gift. Anywho, Vanessa captioned the picture of Rihanna with the words, “Me protecting my peace, not being pregnant & having fun all summer.”

Goals. Truly goals.

And in case somebody who had something to say about her possibly being pregnant in the first place and further by her Rihanna-meme to the world, she also shared a meme of Rihanna (swoon!) with the words: “I’m not mean I’m just not the one.”

Point. Taken.

Aside from the fact that she shouldn’t even have to address such rumors to begin with, whether true or not, shouts out to Vanessa and her girls Natalia, Bianka, and Capri for hopefully living their best lives, with or without Rihanna to visually narrate their journey.