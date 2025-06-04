The saga continues: DDG files emergency motion to keep Halle Bailey from taking their child out of the country 

The story, or saga, of singer and actress Halle Bailey and her ex-boyfriend, DDG, with whom she shares a child, continues to stay in the news.

During May, Halle Bailey was granted both a temporary restraining order and sole custody of their son, Halo, while they waited to go to court to try to settle their differences. In her application for the restraining order, she alleged that DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., physically and emotionally abused her during their relationship.

In a twist, DDG is claiming that Bailey was the one who actually abused him. According to TMZ, in an emergency motion filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, DDG is asking for the court to not allow Bailey to take Halo on a planned trip to Italy, saying that she isn’t mentally well enough to care for herself or their son.

To buttress his claim, DDG has cited specific instances of behavior he views as unwell, including a time he found her standing outside just holding his firearm while she was pregnant. He also claims that Bailey attempted to have an abortion without his knowledge but ultimately decided not to go through with it—I think it’s safe to assume Halo was the result of her changed mind.

DDG has also claimed that she’s made threats (to him) against her own life and that of their son, Halo, through text message, something that would likely be able to be verified (or not) in court.

In Bailey’s claims against him—which again led to temporary custody and a restraining order—DDG claims that Bailey is the one who got violent with him and, in more than a few instances, injured herself while attempting to assault him. For those reasons, the rapper is asking for a court to block her ability to take Halo out of the country. He is also asking for sole custody of Halo, and if he cannot get sole custody, would like all of their parental interactions managed by a third party.

Thus far (as of this writing, anyway) Bailey has not responded publicly to DDG’s claims; however, considering the past few months of news pertaining to the former couple, we will probably hear more shortly.