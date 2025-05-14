Halle Bailey and DDG’s entire relationship timeline explained

On Tuesday, May 13, Halle Bailey was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex and father of her child, rapper DDG, alleging physical and verbal abuse.

In the filing with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, the 25-year-old “Little Mermaid” star is claiming to have suffered multiple instances of abuse by the 27-year-old rapper and Twitch streamer, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry. The temporary restraining order also includes the former couple’s son, Halo Saint Granberry, born in December 2023.

The temporary order requires DDG to remain at least 100 yards away from the singer and actress and Halo at all times, including at Halo’s school and Bailey’s vehicle. Bailey and DDG began their relationship in 2022 and parted ways in 2024.

So, how did we get here? For some, we realize the details around the origin of their relationship to its conclusion–and now rocky aftermath–may be a bit fuzzy. There’s also, as there always tends to be with celebrity couples, regardless of status, a lot of misinformation and rumors to sift through. Below, we map out the official timeline and weed through the discourse.

In March 2022, Halle and DDG go public

After sparking dating rumors in January of that year, when the two were spotted at Usher’s buzzy Las Vegas residency, DDG seemingly confirmed the news when he wished Bailey a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest. Love you forever,” he captioned the since-deleted post.

In June 2022, Halle and DDG make their red carpet debut

DDG and Halle Bailey attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The pair made things red carpet official on June 26, 2022, when they attended the BET Awards together. The couple arrived on the red carpet hand-in-hand, decked out in sleek black ensembles.

In August 2022, Halle admits to being in love and appears in DDG’s music video

August kicked off with Bailey and DDG attending Variety’s Power 100 event together. Then, on Aug. 22, while appearing on the cover of Essence with her big sister Chloe, the actress opened up about her romance, sharing that it actually started in the DMs. She also admitted to being in love. Finally, that same month, the singer appeared in DDG’s “If I Want You” music video as his love interest.

In October 2022, Halle celebrates DDG’s birthday, wears matching Halloween couples costumes

On Oct. 10, Bailey wishes DDG a happy birthday in a post of a video montage set to the “Married Life” song from Disney Pixar’s “Up.” Later that month, the couple wowed fans with their couples costume that Halloween.

In November 2022, DDG calls Halle his wife

During an appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” DDG referred to Bailey as his “wife” when gushing about their relationship. He shared more insight into how they began, noting that he made the first move.

In February 2023, Halle and DDG attend Milan Fashion Week

The pair were spotted jet-setting and attending Milan Fashion Week, taking in shows from the front row, all smiles, hand in hand.

In April 2023, Halle opens up about how much she loves DDG

The actress and singer opened up about her feelings for DDG and their relationship while in conversation with British Vogue. She told the publication, “Experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively.”

In July 2023, DDG appears to shade Halle in song

In July, DDG dropped the song “Famous” about him seemingly feeling insecure around a budding star and all the pressures that come with that, which led fans to believe he was calling out Bailey.

In September 2023, Halle fires back musically

In September 2023, Bailey revealed to Cosmo magazine that “love” had been one of the biggest inspirations for her debut solo album. She also told the outlet just how serious things were getting between them.

“You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love,” said Bailey.

In October 2023, Halle and DDG give us more couples costumes

Halle Bailey and DDG attend the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 at One Marylebone on October 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The couple attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards together on Oct. 17 amid growing scrutiny into whether or not Bailey was pregnant, followed by revealing a set of couples costumes on Halloween. This time around, they went as Janet Jackson and Tupac’s characters from “Poetic Justice,” and in a second look, Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

In November 2023, Halle addresses the pregnancy rumors

The “Color Purple” star took to social media to call out those who had been discussing her “pregnancy nose.”

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay,” she said at the time.

In January 2024, Halle and DDG confirm the birth of Halo

DDG and Halle Bailey attend the Snap Partner Summit 2024 on September 17, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Snap Inc.)

In early January, both Bailey and DDG confirmed the birth of their son, Halo. Bailey revealed on Instagram that she gave birth to her first child with DDG sometime in December. Meanwhile, the rapper posted a YouTube video detailing how he was finding fatherhood and referred to Bailey as a “great mom.”

In October 2024, Halle and DDG split

On Oct. 3, 2024, DDG announced his split from Bailey in a post to his Instagram Stories. “I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we shared,” he wrote, adding, “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other.”

In March 2025, DDG takes custody troubles to social media

In a series of social media posts, the rapper complained openly about ongoing challenges he alleged in being able to see his son.

“I don’t like putting y’all in my business, but I don’t know what else to do. But I know the internet moves people,” he told viewers in a stream posted on March 8. “I just want to see my son, that’s it. I love being a dad and I want to be a dad, plain and simple.”