Halle Bailey granted temporary physical and legal custody of son, citing DDG’s alleged abuse

The legal saga between Halle Bailey and her son’s father, rapper DDG, has taken another turn. After being granted a temporary restraining order against the popular streamer, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Grandberry, Jr., Bailey was also recently granted temporary physical and legal custody of their son, Halo, according to People.

In her request for the restraining order, Bailey alleged that DDG has been physically and emotionally abusive to her. The order required DDG to remain over 100 yards away from her and their son until a scheduled court hearing on June 4.

In her petition to the court, Bailey asked for a litany of things. The “Little Mermaid” star asked that the judge not to allow DDG visitation with Halo, but instead supervised visits with a professional company once a week for six hours while Halo is in Los Angeles.

She also asked that DDG not be allowed to take Halo outside of Los Angeles County, and, assuming the temporary custody order gets lifted, has asked the judge not to allow Halo to travel with DDG without written permission and to hand over passports and/or not to apply for passports for Halo.

Bailey is also asking that, in the event of travel, DDG provide as much information as possible, including locations, phone numbers, addresses, etc., for where they might be.

According to Bailey, she has done everything she could to avoid going to court, but DDG’s alleged abuses pushed her to seek out legal assistance.

Bailey and DDG began dating in 2022 and separated in 2024; Halo was born in December 2023.