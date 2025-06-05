‘Love Island USA’ announces Yulissa Escobar is no longer a contestant after footage of her using a racist slur surfaces

A bombshell has just left the villa on the latest season of “Love Island USA.”

The popular dating show on Peacock announced 18 minutes into season seven’s second episode on Wednesday, June 4, that the islander Yulissa Escobar will no longer be a part of the show.

“Yulissa has left the villa,” the show’s producers abruptly announced without giving any more details.

The unceremonious exit arrived a week after the season seven cast was announced on May 29. Shortly after the announcement, fans digging for intel on the cast online began to find footage of Escobar saying the n-word on two separate podcasts, per TMZ.

Before the season premiered on Tuesday, June 3, with Escobar entering on the first day, “Love Island USA” viewers were calling for her elimination and planning to vote Escobar out of the villa when viewer voting for the show starts. She was cut by day three in the villa.

Peacock confirmed her departure to theGrio over email without going into further detail.

Before her departure, during a kissing game during the premiere, Escobar decided to couple up with fellow contestant Ace Greene (who happens to be Black). However, to do so, she had to steal him away from another contestant he was already paired with, Chelley Bissainthe (also Black). Considering the fact that there was another male contestant up for grabs, fans saw this move as evidence that Esocbar was already going against “girl code” and potentially a drama starter.

Since her removal, fans have been celebrating in the comments of promotional posts about her joining the show.

“WE WON SHES GONE,” one user wrote under a post on Instagram.

Another user who commented under the same post added, “Love Island stood on business, and I love that.”

Hailing from Miami, the 27-year-old mobile bar owner joined the cast as one of the first 10 cast members to enter the villa in Fiji. In addition to Greene and Bissainthe, she was joined by Jeremiah Brown, Nicolas Vansteenberghe, Taylor Williams, Austin Shepard, Belle-A Walker, Huda Mustafa and Olandria Carthen.

Beginning next week, “Love Island USA” S7 will continue to air daily except Wednesdays on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET.