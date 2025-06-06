Halle Bailey shuts down DDG’s claims on her mental health amidst custody battle

The Halle Bailey vs. DDG saga continues, and at the center of it is their 1-year-old son Halo.

Earlier this week, theGrio reported that Bailey’s ex-boyfriend and content creator DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., filed an emergency motion to stop the actress from taking their son out of the country while she films an upcoming project. DDG’s motion came a month after Bailey filed her initial request for a restraining order and full custody of Halo, alleging that DDG was physically and emotionally abusive during their relationship.

However, TMZ reports that a judge denied the content creator’s motion on June 5, allowing Bailey to travel with their son to Italy as she works.

“I must be on set in Italy to film a movie,” Halle said in court documents filed in response to DDG on June 4, per Complex. “I am contractually bound to be there from June 7, 2025 to August 4, 2025. Darryl has known about this work obligation for months. This is my source of income, on which Halo and I rely to pay all bills.”

“Darryl has not contributed any regular support since Halo was born. I will be held liable for damages to this film if I am not there, which I believe would be a breach of my contract. I cannot leave Halo with Darryl, as Darryl will be out of town a majority of those months,” she continued. “Darryl plans to be in Houston, Hawaii, Atlanta, and Paris streaming 24/7 during the month of June 2025, according to his own online posts. When he has had custody in the past, he has left Halo with his mother.”

She also notes that her son is considered a “protected person” through the temporary restraining order and sole custody order she was granted by the courts in May.

In DDG’s June 4th filing, he claimed that Bailey was the abusive one in their relationship, calling into question her mental health. In the paperwork, the content creator recalled instances where he allegedly found Bailey holding her firearm while she was pregnant and moments where he claims she made threats to him about taking her own life.

However, “The Little Mermaid” star claims DDG’s filing “is cold retribution to embarrass, humiliate, and cause me additional emotional distress,” as he submitted the motion a day before their scheduled June 4th hearing despite knowing about her travel requirement for months.

“He exaggerated, lied, and misconstrued for the Court, not only the history of our relationship, but our parenting and my mental health,” she said. “I have been and remain 100% available and capable as a parent to our son, Halo. Had Darryl really been concerned about my parenting, he would have taken action prior to this time. He has never sought custody orders or any orders protecting Halo until today, the day that my [Domestic Violence Restraining Order] was set.”

In the court documents, Bailey admits that she was “ emotionally devastated in 2022 and 2023 by his behavior and ongoing abuse,” being very vocal about her “anxiety, depression, and previous thoughts of suicide,” which she says she has sought medical treatment. The singer and actress stressed that DDG’s legal actions are reflective of his patterns of “ongoing abuse,” revealing that they have escalated the online harassment and “death threats” she has received.

“As of June 2, 2025, Darryl is online railing against me, alleging he cannot see his son. He is not in Los Angeles,” she continued. “This behavior is not child-centered, and Halo is only being used to further his fan base and online presence.”

Following Bailey’s response and the court’s reported ruling, DDG appeared to address the situation on X, tweeting: