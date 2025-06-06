RHOA’s Brit Eady files $20 million defamation lawsuit against Bravo

Brit Eady came into the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” franchise with a bang. Whether you grew to love her or hate her, viewers will never forget the moment Kenya Moore pulled out explicit photos of who she said was Eady at the beginning of season 16.

While Moore was ultimately suspended from the show for her actions, Eady is now suing Bravo, Truly Original, NBCUniversal, and Endemol Shine North America for $20 million over the situation.

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday in the New York Supreme Court, the RHOA newbie accuses the network and media organizations of defamation, intentionally inflicting emotional distress, sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment, per The Independent. The allegations date back to an incident that took place on June 6, 2024, and aired in episode 5 of the latest season of the reality show.

Additionally, Eady’s legal team claims she was not the woman in the photos.

“One of the show’s cast members willfully, intentionally, recklessly, and/or with gross negligence made false, defamatory, harassing and damaging statements regarding [Eady], another cast member on the show, in front of an audience of approximately 200 people,” the legal document read, per The Wrap. “The cast member also displayed posters containing written false and defamatory statements regarding [Eady] and her occupation as well as an explicit photograph depicting a woman engaged in graphic sexual conduct. The cast member falsely claimed that the photograph depicted [Eady].”

The controversial moment took place during Moore’s spa grand opening. As seen in the episode, Eady left the event early per Moore’s request. However, in her absence, Moore revealed explicit images of a woman whom she claims was Eady, showcasing it to the other cast members and attendees in the room.

In her filing, Eady reveals that she did not know that Moore showed the images to the crowd until it aired on Bravo nearly a year later.

“Despite [Eady’s] repeated requests prior to the airing of the episode at issue that Defendants show her the photograph, Defendants refused to do so. By way of foregoing, Defendants contributed to a hostile work environment for [Eady] and sexually harassed [Eady] by subjecting [her] to unwelcome, offensive and sexualized behavior and comments based on her gender by requiring her to continue working in an environment in which she had been subject to a gendered attack, creating an inferior condition or privilege of employment because of her gender,” the file continued.

In the lawsuit, Eady requests that the network remove the episode from all platforms “immediately,” a public statement from the defendants acknowledging that the depiction was false, and financial compensation for punitive damages and legal fees.

The news of the lawsuit comes shortly after Bravo gave fans a teaser of the RHOA season 16 reunion, which Eady opted out of attending. Sharing a glimpse of the reunion seating chart, fans quickly noted a peach was missing from the season wrap-up. Eady’s decision to opt out makes her the first Real Housewives newbie to skip their season reunion.