Jamie Foxx honored with BET Icon Award, delivers tearful speech on surviving near-death crisis

Jamie Foxx was awarded the first of four BET Ultimate Icon Awards at the 25th anniversary of the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Monday evening. The award recognizes decades of groundbreaking contributions to music, entertainment, advocacy, and community impact, and Foxx’s emotional acceptance speech brought many in the audience to tears with him.

He delivered his speech getting choked up, expressing gratitude for being alive and for all those who supported him during a difficult time—including his two daughters, who were present.

“I don’t know why I went through what I went through, but I know my second chance, I’m not gone turn down. I have so much love to give,” Foxx said. “And I promised, ‘whatever reason you put this on me, I promise imma do right and imma do right in front of y’all. I know a lot of times when we get on, we forget about where we come from. When I did my special, it was in front of Black people. Black people was the one who said, ‘I got you.’”

In 2023, the Oscar-winning artist experienced a medical crisis while filming the Netflix movie Back in Action. He was hospitalized with what was initially described as a “bad headache,” which later turned out to be a stroke, according to ABC News. He spent several weeks in the hospital, underwent surgery, and was in a coma for an extended period—a near-death experience.

Foxx said that while watching the “In Memoriam” segment during the show, he realized he could’ve been included.

“You can’t go through something like that and not testify,” he said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Honoree Jamie Foxx accepts the Ultimate Icon Award onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Legendary musician Stevie Wonder presented the award to Foxx. The two have shared a longstanding friendship and even performed “Isn’t She Lovely” together during Oprah Winfrey’s 25th Anniversary show.

“But I knew from the moment I heard you sing that you had so much more. I admire and celebrate your talent, your love—for blind people. I’m very happy to be here tonight and see you honored as you very well deserve,” Wonder said. “Without further ado, here is my friend, a great legend of great talent award and the recipient of the BET Ultimate Icon Award—my friend Mr. Jamie Foxx.”

There were also musical tributes leading up to Foxx’s appearance, including a crowd-pleasing performance of “Blame It” by the song’s co-singer, T-Pain, and others.

Foxx closed his remarks by underscoring the cultural weight of the BET honor.

“Thank you to BET for this wonderful award. I say this all the time, but thank you to Black people and the Black award,” he said. “People think the Oscars is the biggest thing… but the Icon Award is the most important award because it’s the award that comes from us.”

Other honorees for the evening included Mariah Carey, Kirk Franklin, and Snoop Dogg, who were also recognized with BET Ultimate Icon Awards for their enduring impact.