‘Love is Blind’s’ Lydia Gonzalez announces divorce from Milton Johnson and shocking details about their marriage

After three years together, “Love is Blind” stars Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson are getting a divorce. Gonzalez announced the news during an appearance on fellow “Love is Blind” alum, Amber Desiree “AD” Smith’s podcast, “What’s the Reality?”

In the nearly hour-long episode, Gonzalez revealed that after the show things took a turn for the worse for her and Johnson as they struggled with concerns of infidelity, health scares, and more. She explained that their separation was not triggered by “one thing” but rather a culmination of events. However, one of her breaking points was reportedly when Johnson claimed he refused to sign divorce papers unless there was an attached non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

“That said enough for me to know that I needed to share my truth,” she said reflecting on that moment. “I’ve been suffering in silence [it] has been too much for me to be quiet.”

She went on to detail some of the key moments that caused tension in her reality show love story. One of their first arguments dates back to October 2022, just six months after they tied the knot, about a woman Milton previously dated, whom he allegedly refused to “cut off.”

“He kept giving me excuses,” she claimed, explaining how she eventually discovered texts between Milton and his best friend where her then-husband alluded to wanting to have intercourse with his ex. “My heart went to the floor. I felt betrayed and disrespected.”

Though Gonzalez confronted Johnson about the messages—which he reportedly gaslit her about—the two stayed together and agreed to go to couples therapy in hopes of salvaging their marriage.

“I didn’t feel like the therapy was working,” she admitted. According to her, Johnson continuously scolded her for “nagging him all the time,” and “disrespecting him” with her choice of swimsuits.

“It kept making me feel small,” she said, explaining how his behavior and emotional unavailability led to their downfall. “Maybe the internet was right, that he wasn’t ready for marriage. I don’t think he was ready to be a husband.”

From feeling “shut off and alone” on her birthday in 2024 to failed compromises about social media activity, Gonzalez explained how emotionally detached Johnson became in their relationship. So much so that when she was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia, a chronic condition characterized by intense body pain and fatigue in September 2024, he was far from supportive.

“Instead of him being my support, he told me, ‘You’re not dying, you just have to eat healthy and work out,’” she said, explaining how he also strongly discouraged her from taking medical leave at work.

Tensions were so high in their relationship that, at one point, Lydia’s mom even confronted Johnson during an argument for his “cruel” behavior toward her. That, paired with Gonzalez constantly receiving messages from women claiming that Milton was flirting with them, paying for drinks and more when he was out of town was another thing that made her reach her breaking point.

“That was it for me. I was like, I cannot continue,” Lydia added, explaining that Milton never took accountability for his alleged cheating, so much so that he gave her the “silent treatment” ever since she asked for a divorce in March.

“I don’t believe he loves me. [But] I still love him, unfortunately, I do,” she said announcing she has completely separated from him. “I’m never gonna settle for less than I deserve… I’m not gonna keep choosing feeling belittled, feeling dismissed. I cannot keep being in a place where I’m not wanted. I’m trying to put back the pieces that he broke.”