Tyler Perry’s ‘Straw’—starring Taraji P. Henson—was the most watched movie on Netflix last week and it wasn’t even close

Since its release on June 6, “Straw,” the latest movie written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry has been a consistent conversation starter. Opinions have been extreme with some people saying it’s Perry’s best film (“The Family That Preys” would like to have a word) and others claiming its more of the same—another movie showcasing some down-on-her-luck Black woman who just can’t seem to get it together. No matter where you fall on that spectrum, one this is for certain and two thing’s for sure: it seems like everybody was watching “Straw” over the past week.

The numbers back that up. According to Netflix, for the week of June 2 through June 8, “Straw” was over 25 million times and clocked over 45 million hours of viewing.

TWENTY-FIVE MILLION VIEWS.

For some context and perspective, “Straw” racked up those kind of numbers with only two full days. Again, Tyler Perry’s latest thriller came out on June 6. IN TWO DAYS, the movie did those kind of numbers. The second most watched movie over that same time span was “Now You See Me,” a 2013 film that was a global smash upon its release. It hit Netflix on June 1 and was viewed almost 5 million times. “Straw,” in two days was viewed five-times more often than the second most viewed film in five less days.

Additionally, it was in the top 10 in 81 countries around the world. The list of countries where it was the #1 movie includes, but is not limited to, the United States, Venezuela, Bolivia, El Salvador, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico and Panama, among a litany of others.

In celebration of the accomplishment, Henson posted a thank you to all of the viewers to her Instagram page.

“Y’all… whew. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for watching STRAW on @netflix. This one took me on a journey—deep, raw, real—and I’m so grateful it’s landing with you the way it landed with me,” she started.

“To everyone who cried, reflected, and felt something… I see you. I feel you. That’s why we do this,” which, really includes every single person who watched the film. My own sister literally texted me as I was writing this that the film made her cry and beckoned the rest of my family to watch it. Family, right?

“STRAW is now #1 globally on Netflix—and that’s because of YOU. I love seeing your posts, comments, your outpouring of love. Keep watching. Keep sharing. And keep showing up for the stories that move us.”

In conclusion, she ensured that she fulfilled her obligation as a Black person to acknowledge who truly made it all happen.

“GOD GETS ALL OF THE GLORY!!! Love y’all.”

I’d tell you all that “Straw” was currently on Netflix, but based on the numbers, it seems that everybody already knows.