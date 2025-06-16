Jalen Hurts and Bryonna ‘Bry’ Burrows say ‘I Do’—again—in intimate Napa Valley wedding weekend

After wrapping up Eagles minicamp, Jalen Hurts wasted no time turning the page to celebration mode. Over the weekend, the 26-year-old NFL star and his wife, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, officially re-tied the knot in a romantic and lavish celebration that could only be described as Napa Valley perfection.

After quietly saying “I do” earlier this spring, the couple chose to host an ultra-private, ultra-luxurious second wedding over the weekend, according to Page Six. The couple, who first met at the University of Alabama and have been riding for each other ever since, took over the entire Four Seasons Napa Valley from June 12 to June 15 for a weekend experience full of joy, romance and Black excellence.

On Saturday, Hurts and Burrows exchanged vows again, with none other than Stevie Wonder reportedly in attendance. Photos show Burrows walking down the aisle in a strapless white gown and Hurts sporting a classic white tux.

This beautiful celebration comes just months after Hurts quietly revealed to “Men’s Health” that he and Burrows had already tied the knot earlier in the year. “You can call her my wife,” he said, casually dropping the news.

Though private, their love story has always felt intentional. Having met at the University of Alabama and dating on and off the couple were first linked publicly in January 2023 after the NFC Championship win.

In an interview with “Essence” later that year, Hurts said, “I’m not married or anything like that,” but made it clear where his heart stood: “I consider myself spoken for.” He added, “I knew a long time ago, I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

In September 2024, the couple announced their engagement with the outlet with a beachside photo shoot.