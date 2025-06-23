Beyoncé brings out Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z in Paris for ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour—U.S. Beyhive hopes for some of the same magic!

Dear Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter and creative director/manager Blue Ivy Carter, can we talk?

Because the American Beyhive is confused, a little heartbroken, and just trying to understand: girl, what did we do to deserve this treatment?

Since the “Cowboy Carter” tour kicked off in April, Beyoncé has been giving full-on yeehaw excellence, transforming stadiums into immersive experiences that feel more like a night at the rodeo than a concert. But when she stepped onto the Stade de France stage on Juneteenth, something shifted.

Paris got a guest appearance from Miley Cyrus for the first-ever live performance of their duet “II Most Wanted.” Then, just two days later, Bey closed out her Paris run by bringing Jay-Z on stage for a surprise medley of “Drunk in Love,” “N****s in Paris,” “Partition,” and “Crazy in Love,” leaving the crowd in shambles and the US Beyhive gagged and mourning in the group chat.

Paris got Miley and Jay Z. You know what, Beyonce?… if you don’t like me, just say that because what the helly? pic.twitter.com/wiGAgfhCfw — Big Mama, your ARM! (@AshleyShyMiller) June 22, 2025

JAY Z !???!?!?!?? DRUNK IN LOVE ?!????? PARTITION ?!?!? PARIS WHEN I CATCH YOU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/GDSRUp95Qy pic.twitter.com/5aZrXMJcD3 — Lovemylife&Beyoncè (@amazinghgg46359) June 22, 2025

Beyoncé saved the best part of the tour for Paris, and I honestly support her, America doesn't deserve a shit from her right now https://t.co/kRVQBWy3Ip — 𐚁 YT demographic decline (@NoBRISUals) June 22, 2025

In addition to the couple reuniting on stage for the first time in seven years, the sold-out, three-night Paris run broke records left and right. Beyoncé became the highest-grossing artist in Stade de France history, raking in $39.7 million across the shows, over $13.2 million per night. She also cemented her status as the venue’s top-selling female artist, with more than 215,000 tickets sold.

To be fair, there’s a long, romantic thread between the Carters and the “City of Love.” From Jay-Z revealing that Blue Ivy was conceived in Paris on his track “Glory” to Beyoncé explaining that her song “Partition” was inspired by their engagement celebration in Paris’ Crazy Horse cabaret, the couple has made their love affair with the city no secret. And let’s not forget the legacy of Black creative minds like James Baldwin, Josephine Baker, and more, who found solace, success, and freedom in Paris when America failed them. So, maybe Beyoncé is honoring that tradition. And I get it. But still.

So now, as the tour circles back to the U.S. for Houston, D.C., Atlanta, and Las Vegas dates, we’re respectfully begging: bring that Paris magic home. Pull up with the same heat, the same love, and level of surprises.

And Beyoncé, sis… if you could go ahead and channel all that energy into the Fourth of July show in D.C., I’d be forever grateful.