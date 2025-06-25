Cardi B is living a fairytale dream in ‘real castle’ Stefon Diggs rented while in France

Talk about princess treatment. Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ love has reached fairytale status in France.

On Tuesday, June 24, in updates to her Instagram Stories, the 32-year-old rapper (dressed in a t-shirt that read “Jesus Loves You But I Don’t”) shared a glimpse of the full-on “real castle” the 31-year-old NFL player rented for them during their trip to Paris, France.

“Why this man got us staying in a castle? I’m talking about a real castle,” the “I Like It” performer said as she flipped the camera’s view to the massive regal castle’s front, displaying its architecture flanked by elegant statues, and surrounded by a moat she said had real crocodiles. “Look at this. This is a real f— castle.”

After wondering about the sexual exploits of Marie Antoinette and whether or not any occurred on the historic property, the Grammy-winner explained that she told Diggs whenever she goes to Europe, she never has a chance to stop in one of the many famous castles, from Versailles in France to Buckingham Palace in England.

“He said b—you want [a] castle I’ll give you a castle b—. You’ll sleep in a castle b—. It’s so crazy,” she continued.

Inside, Cardi gave a tour of the fortress, which boasted a massive candlelit dining room fit for a king, a serene indoor pool, a bathroom complete with an ancient toilet for her “royal hiney,” and a bedroom that included an elegant canopy bed with royal blue curtains. As she toured around the keep, words like “crazy” and “insane” were being thrown around.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs kicked off June by making things Instagram official in separate posts. The “Be Careful” rapper shared steamy snaps from a rowdy boat party in her post. Meanwhile, Diggs’ post included shots of them attending a basketball game together. Rumors had been swirling that the two may have been romantically linked since at least the fall of 2024.

The update arrives days after Cardi B was spotted attending Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” in Paris on Sunday, June 22, dressed in full western garb, including a custom Candice Cuoco cow hair fringe bodysuit with matching hat, jacket, and boots.