Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are ‘grateful’ despite HGTV canceling their hit show ‘Married to Real Estate’

HGTV star Egypt Sherrod and her husband, Mike Jackson, announced that the network has unexpectedly canceled their show, “Married to Real Estate,” after four seasons.

On Wednesday, June 25, after touching down from a family vacation, the real estate broker and interior designer shared the “disheartening” and “unexpected” news in a joint Instagram post with the builder.

“Mike and I just landed back in the States after an unforgettable family trip through the Mediterranean, and we’re met with unexpected news: HGTV has decided not to move forward with Married to Real Estate,” Sherrod began in the post.

“While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful,” she continued. “Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crew and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all-grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other).”

The couple added that they have “more to say” about the situation that they’ll “share soon.” In the meantime, they are remaining positive.

“For now, know this: not all setbacks are what they seem. Some blessings show up in disguise. We’ve been here before. We’ll keep counting those blessings—and keep it moving. Stay tuned,” they conclude the post.

“Married to Real Estate,” which premiered on HGTV in 2022, followed the couple as they helped residents or soon-to-be residents of the Atlanta metro area find and beautify their dream homes with a signature modern and transitional flair. They became a refreshing presence in the lineup of home design shows by featuring a wide, diverse array of clients, including many Black families. Between scenes of them customizing homes, they let viewers in on their intimate home life with their children.

In the post’s caption, Sherrod wrote, “Sometimes GOD will rip you out of a situation to set you up for your next!”

Commenting on the situation in a solo post on his page, Jackson thanked their “fams” and assured them that this not a cancellation of them.

“To all of our FAMS and supporters near, far and abroad, THANK YOU for rocking with us for 4 seasons,” he wrote in the post that also included a montage of clips from the series.

“Thank you for allowing us into your hearts and homes,” he continued. “Thank you for filling our cups with well wishes, prayers, random in store Costco blessings lol. Thank you for the text, the emails, dm’s etc. By no means does the cancellation of our show mean a cancellation of us.”

The TV personality leaned into his faith and added how he’s also “a firm believer” in the old saying, “It is what it is!”

“We’re not done. We’re about to refocus our focus, and mentally reset. Stay tuned,” he said.

“Married to Real Estate” was one of four beloved HGTV shows to get scrapped from the Network this week. The other three include “Farmhouse Fixer,” “Izzy Does It,” and “Bargain Block.”