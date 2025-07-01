Music producer drops lawsuit against Chris Brown for alleged London nightclub assault

Just as Chris Brown prepared to kick off his “Breezy Bowl XX” world tour earlier this year, the singer found himself starting legal proceedings for an altercation that reportedly took place some years ago in a London nightclub.

In May, Brown was taken into custody by London authorities. He was eventually released on bail, and last month the singer pleaded not guilty to charges related to the serious beating of a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

However, this week Billboard reports that the alleged victim and accuser in the case requested that the lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice, meaning that he can’t refile the case. The lawsuit centers on an incident that reportedly took place on Feb. 19, 2023, at the Tape nightclub in London between Brown and music producer Abe Diaw, who claims that the singer beat him with a bottle.

Following the altercation, Diaw was reportedly taken to a hospital with injuries that caused him to be discharged with crutches, leading him to file a $16 million (£12 million) civil claim against Brown. While the L.A. County court documents revealed Diaw’s request to dismiss the case, which could signify a settlement, Brown still faces criminal charges for the incident.

When Brown was arrested in May, he was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Still, prosecutors subsequently brought an indictment adding two counts: assault causing actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon, a bottle.

Brown is scheduled to reappear in court on July 11 in the United Kingdom, with his trial scheduled for Oct. 26, 2026.