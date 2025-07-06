Mel B says ‘I do’ in star-studded London wedding at iconic St. Paul’s Cathedral

Melanie “Mel B” is married!

The former Spice Girl and “America’s Got Talent” judge tied the knot with her hairstylist and boyfriend of six years, Rory McPhee, in a lavish ceremony at the historic St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. The setting was nothing short of iconic—not just because of its grandeur, but because very few people outside of British royalty and national figures are permitted to wed there.

“It’s a big deal because when you get married there — not many people are allowed to get married there. You have to be kind of special,” Mel B said during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The wedding was a stylish and heartfelt celebration. Mel B—known to millions as “Scary Spice”—walked down the aisle in a custom-designed gown by Josephine Scott, then later changed into a sleek dress by designer Justin Alexander for the reception. Caroline Black, owner of Evelie Bridal Boutique, helped the singer curate her bridal wardrobe and told PEOPLE magazine that “Mel was a dream to work with, bringing her own sense of style to the occasion.”

By her side were her daughters Phoenix, 26; Angel Iris, 18 (her daughter with Eddie Murphy); and Madison, 13, who each served as bridesmaids.

She posted pics of the nuputials on Instagram.

Following the ceremony, the couple celebrated at the Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, a stunning venue inside the tallest building in the UK. Guests included fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), along with British model Cara Delevingne, comedian Katherine Ryan, and model Daisy Lowe.

Mel B and McPhee were engaged in 2022 during a romantic getaway to Berkshire. “He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,’” she shared on Celebrity Gogglebox at the time. “There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel. It was very romantic.”

The celebration marks a joyful new chapter for Mel B. After two previous marriages, the singer has spoken candidly about past struggles with abuse and the importance of finding a healthy, loving relationship. With family, friends, and a Spice Girl by her side, the day was full of love, laughter, and girl power.