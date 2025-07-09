A male escort hired for ‘freak-offs’ apologizes to Cassie after Diddy’s verdict

After Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial finally wrapped, a male escort hired for “freak-offs” is apologizing to Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Following the 55-year-old disgraced rap mogul’s acquittal of the most serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, a man identified during the trial simply as “Don,” has spoken out about what he wishes he could say to Cassie.

While speaking to People magazine, Don said he hadn’t spoken to Cassie in some years since they both took part in Diddy’s infamous sex parties dubbed “freak-offs” in the mid to late 2010s.

“I would do everything in my power to explain how sorry I was that I was a part of a situation that she’s going to view as a nightmare for the rest of her life,” he told the publication. “I wish I had some type of inkling of what was actually going on so that I could not be a participant.”

He added that Cassie isn’t the only former girlfriend of Diddy’s to whom he may owe an apology. He also recalled participating in sex parties with one of Diddy’s more recent girlfriends, identified during the trial as “Jane,” between 2021 and 2024.

In regards to both women he said, “I would say, ‘I apologize, I’m a son and I’m a brother, and I have lots of women in my life, [and] that this whole case has made me take a second look at my part and causing hurt to somebody without knowing that I was doing so.”

He continued, “I’d like to apologize and just say that I wish that if there was any communication to be had, that it could have happened, and I maybe could have been somebody to help them by just getting up and saying that I’m not wanting to do this.”

Both Ventura and Jane have accused Combs of coercing them through violence and threats of blackmail to participate in elaborate drug-fueled sex performances with male escorts. Combs has maintained that the sex parties were between consenting adults. Don said that while he did not personally witness Combs physically abuse either Cassie or Jane, he does not doubt their claims.

“There’s no way to discredit what those women went through and the issues that they had outside of the bedroom,” he noted.

“Even though in my experience they seemed as willing participants, I know that there’s a difference between going through what you went through in private and then putting on a good face for your partner because this is what your partner is enjoying — and you want to bring that type of joy to [your] partner, but it may not be something that you’re necessarily comfortable with.”

He also hopes Combs follows suit and offers some sort of public apology to both women.