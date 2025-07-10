Jonathan Majors shuts down fan’s attempt to shoot his shot with Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors does not play about his wife, Meagan Good. In a video recently posted on X, Majors and Good are seen taking photos with fans in an Apple store. As the couple posed for one photo, another man holding the camera took the opportunity to shoot his shot with the “Harlem” actress.

“You’re beautiful in person, just to let you know,” he tells Good. “Can I get a picture too? And possibly, like, your number.”

While Good originally said thank you for the compliment, Majors was taken aback by the fan’s question, asking, “I’m sorry, what’d you say? Whose number?”

To which the person behind the camera repeated his seemingly joking request for Megan Good’s phone number.

“My number? No, that’s my man,” Good says pointing to Majors, who quickly interjected saying “Won’t you go Google something, bro?”

Jonathan Majors checks a man for asking his wife Meagan Good for her phone number right in front of him. pic.twitter.com/Co588pWzHo — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 9, 2025

While the man in the video claimed to not have known that the two were a couple, it’s fairly surprising considering the two’s relationship caused so much controversy when they went public. Good and Majors debuted their relationship in the midst of the “Creed 3” actor’s domestic violence trial.

Despite the public opinion, Good and Majors are reportedly very happily married and getting ready to launch their new wellness brand “Honor Culture.”

“I don’t know when I’ve been this happy before. Well, I think I might have been a kid[…]I was talking to God and I knew I was exactly where I was supposed to be,” she said in a previous interview on supporting Majors through the trial. “I’ve learned along the way that not only will things not always make sense to me, but they also won’t make sense to other people. And that’s okay.”

