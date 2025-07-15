Tina Knowles blesses ‘Love Is Blind’ stars Lauren and Cameron Hamilton’s baby

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton’s baby just got the Beyoncé of blessings.

On Monday, July 14, the reality TV stars shared in a joint Instagram post the moment they met Tina Knowles while attending her Grammy-winning daughter Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta.

“Yaaass @mstinaknowles, give our baby that superstar energy,” read the caption of the post, which also included a picture of 37-year-old Speed-Hamilton and 35-year-old Hamilton posing with the 71-year-old iconic matriarch as she embraces Speed-Hamilton’s baby bump with her mouth agape. “Wait till I show Baby Hamilton when he/she gets older .”

In the comments, Hamilton added, “I gave Ms. Tina the green light to touch. I know y’all curious,” referencing an “official PSA” the married couple declared on their podcast, warning others not to attempt to touch Speed-Hamilton’s belly.

Fans and followers alike have been celebrating the moment in the comments, marveling at the “Love Is Blind” stars’ continued good fortune.

“This is a crazy fetal flex foreal,” one user wrote.

Another, speaking specifically about Baby Hamilton, added, “This would be my biggest flex. “I got a photo with Beyonce’s mom…in the womb.”

“So this is the only person allowed to touch the belly and clearly Cam is in approval,” read another user’s comment.

The pair who met, got engaged, and married during season one of Netflix’s hit reality TV dating show “Love Is Blind” in 2020, announced in May that they were expecting their first child together.

In a faux movie trailer posted to Instagram that spanned their life together, from meeting in the pods on “Love Is Blind” to a difficult journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF), the couple announced that “Baby Hamilton” was coming this fall.

“After 4 years of prayers, patience, and a whole lot of love… seeing the word PREGNANT on our @Clearblue test made it real,” the couple wrote in the caption of a follow-up post. “Now we finally get to share this joy with all of you.”