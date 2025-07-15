Tyson Beckford opens up about how his ‘playboy’ days are behind him as he stars in ‘King’s Court’

Tyson Beckford is on the market and offering up a more refined version of himself.

During the premiere episode of Bravo’s new reality TV dating show “King’s Court,” in which he is pursuing 21 potential matches alongside two other established men, the 54-year-old trailblazing model and actor said his playboy days are behind him.

While chatting with theGrio ahead of the show’s premiere on Sunday, July 13, the “Into the Blue” star explained what he means and how his past romantic life, which includes a high-profile divorce, has shaped what he’s searching for now.

“You’re not out there,” he explained. “You’re cool, you’re in your tuxedo, you’re sipping your martini, you’re looking at the scene. No one in particular, just looking at the scene. You want something to catch your eye, that you feel like you’re going to indulge in the scene. But if nothing catches your eye, you’d rather just be that cool dude, you know, in this tuxedo, sipping the martini, minding your business.”

He added that this type of refined playboy is not that unlike another famous bachelor, James Bond.

“James Bond didn’t try to holler at everybody,” he said. “James picked one lady and he was like ‘Bond, James Bond’ and you know when he laid that line down it was going down.”

Beckford added that these days, he’s “more picky,” “more versed,” and can more easily spot “red flags,” which, according to him, was the kind of life experience that came in handy while filming “King’s Court.”

“King’s Court,” which also stars NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer and WWE icon Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard, is a spin-off of Peacock’s “Queen’s Court” hosted by famous wife and husband, Holly Robinson-Peete and Rodney Peete. The three bachelors, seasoned in life, are on a quest for love among 21 accomplished women set in a romantic mansion, which involves dramatic out-of-the-box dates and intense, glamorous elimination dinners.

Being one of the oldest in the house had its ups and downs for Beckford.

“There was a lot of emotion in that house. I felt like, at one point, I was the house counselor,” he said. “As the show goes on you’ll see … I think I took on a lot of responsibility.”

However, he wouldn’t say he took on that responsibility like a traditional father figure. Instead, it was more like “the Black Hugh Hefner,” he teased. The nickname, bestowed by Bullard over the course of the show, developed because, through no fault of his own, Beckford kept finding himself surrounded by the rest of the contestants while his castmates were occupied.

“The guys were off filming, doing something else, so I’m stuck with all the girls,” he explained, adding that it was not uncommon for the other guys to return to find Beckford in his “hoochie daddy” swimming trunks, with sunglasses and a cowboy hat, lounging poolside with the remaining contestants.

“And then Thadeous would yell at ‘Look at him, the Black Hugh Hefner,’” he quipped.

Beckford was merely just trying to be a good host, he explained through laughter. He added that ultimately, “there’s a lot of that,” laughter and joy, that went down over the course of filming.

“It was so much fun to film this and to do this,” he said. “I would definitely do it again.”

Long before he joined the many others who have dared to find love on national television, Beckford had his share of public scrutiny over his romantic life. The model and actor recalled when a previous relationship became public fodder. It’s never his intention to bring the public in.

“Because if it goes wrong, then everybody knows your business,” he said.

Reflecting on his past relationships in general and what led him to be cast on a reality TV dating show, Beckford said, “Something just came over me and said, ‘You know what? What do you got to lose?’”

After he decided to join the cast, he didn’t tell anyone. He kept it a secret until promos began to drop, and his friends and family took notice.

“I’m not one who does the dating apps or anything like that,” he added. “And I said, You know what? I tried everything except for getting on a reality show trying to find love. And I said, You know what? Why not? If I don’t get love or find love, I’m gonna get an experience.”

“So I’m always down for an experience, and it was definitely an experience,” he continued. “When it ended, I was like ‘Oh, I want more.’”

“King’s Court” airs Sundays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET and streams the next day on Peacock.