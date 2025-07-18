Allen Media Group celebrates three 2025 Daytime Emmy Award nominations

This week, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards nominations. And this year, Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) celebrated not one but three nominations.

Three of AMG’s court shows, “America’s Court With Judge Ross,” “We The People With Judge Lauren Lake,” and “Justice For The People With Judge Milian” received nominations for Best Legal/Courtroom Program.

“We at Allen Media Group are extremely proud of these 3 Emmy® nominations,” Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group shared in a press release. “Judge Lauren Lake, Judge Marilyn Milian, and Judge Kevin Ross are all outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television judges. Our entire roster of court show talent is exceptional, and we very much appreciate this recognition.”

For the shows’ co-executive producer Patricia Wilson, the nominations “honor the heart, grit, and passion of everyone who pours themselves into America’s Court with Judge Kevin Ross, We The People with Judge Lake, and Justice for the People with Judge Milian. This recognition is a reminder that our hard work matters — not just to our viewers, but to the entire industry.”

In the last 15 years, AMG has become the largest owner, distributor, and producer of television court programming, with nine court series in total.

“To be nominated in this category a second time is such a tremendous affirmation. For 15 Seasons, my mission has been to entertain, enlighten, and educate people about the law. To have the opportunity to do what I love with the great team over at Allen Media Group is fantastic and humbling. Thank you, Television Academy, for recognizing our work. I am incredibly grateful for this honor,” Judge Ross shared.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years and being nominated still thrills me beyond belief,” Judge Milian added. “We are so honored to be nominated, and have the hard work of so many recognized.”

“I am honored by the Emmy nomination for We the People with Judge Lauren Lake. Thank you to the Television Academy for this incredible acknowledgment. This recognition means the world to me. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Byron Allen, Patricia Wilson, and the entire Allen Media Group and Justice Central TV production team for their unwavering belief in me and this show. I’m also thrilled to congratulate my colleagues Judge Kevin Ross and Judge Marilyn Milian—three nominations for the studio is a powerful testament to the excellence we’re building together.”Judge Lake expressed.