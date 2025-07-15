Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Sterling K. Brown, Ayo Edebiri, and more among Black talent leading the 2025 Primetime Emmy nominations

Black talent, including Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, stands to win big during this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

On Tuesday, July 15, the 2025 Primetime Emmy Award nominations were announced with several veteran Black household names among a fresh new crop of talent and shows leading the pack.

The 2025 Emmy nominations highlight a wide breadth of Black talent from the stage to the director’s chair. Beyoncé has earned four nominations for her “Beyoncé Bowl” Netflix special: Outstanding Production Design, Choreography, Directing, and Outstanding Variety Special. Kendrick Lamar’s buzzworthy Super Bowl halftime show has received two nominations in Music Direction and Outstanding Variety Special, while Doechii’s performance during the 67th Grammys has also earned her a nomination.

On television, Ayo Edebiri has made history as the first woman of color to be nominated for both lead actress and directing for her work on“The Bear.” Sterling K. Brown led the drama contenders for his starring role in Hulu’s “Paradise.” Cynthia Erivo’s guest appearance on Peacock’s “Poker Face” has also earned her an Outstanding Guest Actress in a comedy series nod.

Meanwhile, “Abbott Elementary” continues its streak with ensemble, writing, and acting nominations, as Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgeton” earns costume and production design nominations. The breakout hit Netflix film “Rebel Ridge,” starring Aaron Pierre, has also received a nomination for Outstanding Television Movie.

Below, we break down the rest of this year’s Black nominees.

Lead actor and actress nominees

Sterling K. Brown. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sterling K. Brown’s performance as Agent Xavier Collins in “Paradise” – Outstanding Lead Actor in a drama series

Brian Tyree Henry as Ray Driscoll in “Dope Thief” – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or, Anthology Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp in “The Residence” – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues in “Abbott Elementary” – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in “The Bear” – Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series

Rashida Jones as Amanda in “Black Mirror” – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or, Anthology Series or Movie

Supporting actor and actress nominees

Sheryl Lee Ralph. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo as Danny in “The Four Seasons” – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick in “Severance” – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Ashley Walters as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe in “Adolescence” – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Janelle James as Ava Coleman in “Abbott Elementary” – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard in “Abbott Elementary” – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey in “The White Lotus” – Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Ruth Negga as Barbara Sabich in “Presumed Innocent” – Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Other nominees

Cynthia Erivo. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Cynthia Erivo in “Poker Face” – Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Kevin Hart for “Die Hart: Hart to Kill” – Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress in “Big Mouth” – Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Idris Elba – Outstanding Narrator for “Erased: WW2’s Heroes Of Color”

Barack Obama – Outstanding Narrator for “Our Oceans”

RuPaul Charles – Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program for “RuPual’s Drag Race”

Steve Harvey – Outstanding Host For A Game Show for “Family Feud”

The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are slated to take place on September 14, 2025. For a complete list of nominees, head to the Emmys’ official website.