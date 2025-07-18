Kai Cenat recalls Adin Ross’ manager calling him the N-Word

Things reportedly got ugly between Kai Cenat and Adin Ross’ manager during a late-night business call for a McDonald’s ad. In a recent live stream, Cenat recalled a moment when fellow streamer Adin Ross’ manager, “Taav,” called him a racial slur.

“Word to my mother. I never lie about anything,” Cenat said as he began to tell viewers how Taav, whom he suspects was under the influence, called him late one night last year, inviting him to Ross’ birthday party. After Cenat politely declined the invite, that’s when he says things took a turn.

“Taav is a white man, by the way. He proceeds to say, ‘From Nike to McDonald’s, but bro, keep it real, bro. A Chicken Big Mac, n**ga? A Chicken Big Mac, n**ga?’ He on my phone calling me the N-word at 4 a.m in the f**king morning,” Cenat recounted. “What’s up with you? The n**ga on my phone, 4 a.m., called me about a f**king McDonald’s commercial saying, ‘n**ga’ … In my head, I’m like, ‘I should dead, like, start blacking on this n**ga now.’ But deep down inside of me, I’m like, ‘I don’t even want to give this n**ga my energy.’”

Taav’s McDonald’s comments appeared to reference Cenat’s commercial for the fast food retailer introducing its chicken Big Mac. Following Cenat’s claims, Ross’ manager addressed the accusations, admitting that he did not recall the incident but did not mean to offend Cenat.

“I don’t remember. This was last year at your birthday, after we did your birthday. I don’t remember most of [it]. If I did, I’m sorry. I don’t mean anything f*cking bad about it,” Taav said, when Ross asked him about the situation.

Fans quickly noted Taav’s lack of accountability and Ross’s response to the situation.

See and this is the reason why Kai is distancing himself from you and after he sees his clip, he’s probably really going to distance himself for good because instead of you checking him you made a joke about it smh — Big Fabe (@itsmeBigFabe) July 18, 2025

While Kai clearly stated that he does not harbor any hard feelings towards the streamer, he did explain why he distanced himself Ross: “Let’s be real, Adin, your community don’t f**k with me. And that’s the truth, gang. That’s the truth.”

“I got nothing but respect for Adin. I ain’t never had a problem with Adin. Adin is my brother,” Cenat concluded.