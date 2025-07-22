Lizzo’s lawyers slam lawsuit by former wardrobe assistant as ‘meritless’ in motion to dismiss the case

Lizzo’s legal team has fired back against a lawsuit from a former wardrobe assistant alleging discrimination and wrongful termination, calling it “meritless.”

According to court documents filed on Friday, July 18, the 37-year-old singer’s lawyers have claimed the plaintiff, Asha Daniels, is a “brazen liar,” and a “disgruntled” ex-employee with “an inflated ego,” People magazine reported.

One of the “About Damn Time” performer’s attorneys, Martin Singer, said in the filing, “Daniels is not a victim of discrimination or harassment.” Instead, she is working out “personal vendettas” against Lizzo, her production company, her wardrobe manager, Amanda Nomura, and her tour manager, Carlina Gugliotta.

Singer further alleged that Daniels has “an unquenchable thirst for free publicity.”

The 37-year-old former wardrobe assistant first filed suit against the pop and R&B star in September 2023, alleging that she endured a “culture of racism and bullying” while working during the European dates for Lizzo’s “Special Tour,” including racist and fat-phobic comments. She also claimed she was denied medical care, leading to anxiety and PTSD. Her lawsuit arrived just a month after Lizzo was sued by three former backup dancers, Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez, alleging sexual harassment, assault, and racism.

At the time, theGrio reported that Lizzo revealed she felt “blinded” by the lawsuits.

“These were people that — I liked them and appreciated them as dancers, respected them as dancers. So I was like, what? But then I heard all the other things like sexual harassment, and I was like, they’re trying well, I don’t know what they’re trying to do, but these are the types of things that the media can turn into something that it’s not,” the singer said.

Attorney Ron Zambrano, who represents Daniels, said in a response to Friday’s filing that he expected it to say the least.

“We fully expected the defense to file a motion to dismiss. We also fully expect the judge to deny the motion, and we look forward to taking this case to trial and winning,” he told People.

He added, “The motion is meritless, and the defense knows it, but their modus operandi is to treat all lawsuits as having no grounds to proceed by repeatedly blaming the victim. It won’t work.”

Lizzo’s team attempted to have the suit dismissed in December 2023. At the time, her attorneys claimed Daniels demonstrated poor work performance and began blowing off work. A year later, in December 2024, a federal judge ruled that Lizzo herself could not be sued as an individual and dismissed all seven claims against the singer while her touring company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. remains a defendant, per Rolling Stone.

“BGBT terminated Daniels because she could not work productively with [her manager], was inexperienced, did not want to continue with the Tour, and failed to comply with safety regulations, Tour protocol and [her manager]’s instructions,” Singer wrote in the filing, the outlet reported.

If the latest motion is denied, a jury trial would likely follow later this year.