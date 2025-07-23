Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $100M Netflix deal reaches its end—’With Love, Meghan’ season 2 still coming

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship with Netflix has reportedly “run its course.”

The streaming giant will not move to renew the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s $100 million multi-year deal, which is set to expire in September, The Sun reported.

A source confirmed to the publication that the decision doesn’t arrive with animosity “from either side.” Instead, after five years, “things have just run their course.”

However, fans of Meghan’s breakout hit lifestyle show “With Love, Meghan” need not fret. The second season of the viral show, which has garnered strong mixed reactions, is still set to premiere this fall.

It was first announced in September 2020 that Meghan and Prince Harry had inked a deal with Netflix. At the time, the Guardian reported that the couple’s production company, Archewell Productions, had inked a deal to develop an array of content, including documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming.

“Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit, of courage, resilience and the need for connection,” the couple said in a statement at the time.

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”

Since the deal launched, the pair have released a handful of content that has had varying degrees of success, including the very buzzy docu-series “Harry & Meghan,” which detailed their life together as they formally quit their royal duties, released in 2022, and the less discussed docu-series “Polo,” which gave an inside look at the world of polo released in 2024.

According to sources, the end of the deal isn’t the end of the relationship. The company may still be in a first-look option dynamic with Archewell Productions, where they get the first right to projects they develop. People magazine reported that the end of the deal and its move to a more flexible arrangement follows a familiar pattern with Netflix, seen with other major multi-year deals, including with the Obamas’ Higher Ground production company, which is also in a first-look dynamic.

The news of the deal’s end also arrived just a week after Netflix released its latest viewership report, which tallied up what viewers watched during the first half of 2025. According to the streamer’s latest data, “With Love, Meghan” came in at No. 383 with 5.3 million views.