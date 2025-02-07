Did Venus Williams just get engaged to Andrea Preti?

Tennis champion Venus Williams sparks engagement rumors after she’s spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left finger.

Kay Wicker
Feb 7, 2025
Venus Williams attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

After Zendaya sparked engagement rumors by debuting an engagement ring on the Golden Globes’ red carpetCynthia Erivo almost did the same thing on the Grammys red carpet — the internet is speculating once again. This time the couple is Venus Williams and her actor beau, Andrea Preti.

The 44-year-old tennis champion was recently spotted after a training session in Rome with some new bling on her left ring finger — a shimmery square cushion-cut diamond ring.

Other photos obtained by People magazine show Williams and the 36-year-old actor canoodling in the Roman streets with smiles on their faces.

Rumors about Williams and Preti’s relationship started last summer when photos surfaced of them vacationing together in Nerano, Italy.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion was previously romantically linked to model Elio Pis in 2012 and Nicholas Hammond in 2017 (who was her date to her little sister Serena’s wedding). Following a split from Hammond in 2019, Williams embraced the single life for a few years.

Speaking to Glamour UK about that phase, she admitted “I think it’s really easy to get stuck in a single life and sometimes – at least for me – harder to get out.”

News of a possible engagement arrives days after the Olympian reposted a romantic quote from Preti’s Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

“My mother once said to me: ‘You will always be a priority for the people who really care about you.’ – Rithvik Singh,” the quote read, according to a screenshot posted on sports and entertainment outlet, Sportskeeda

While Venus may be in the midst of a new chapter in her life, her love for playing tennis at a high level remains. 

In an interview with the Irish News she declared that she was “not done with the racket yet.”

“At this point, it’s about picking and choosing places I want to be. Last year I really wanted to play in Miami – home – because I hadn’t played there in like five years,” she said, adding, “It’s nice to be in a place where I can pick and choose, but my game is always at a high level.” 

