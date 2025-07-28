Deion Sanders says he had bladder cancer but will coach Colorado Buffaloes this season

Colorado coach Deion Sanders disclosed Monday that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer but after surgery his oncologist considered him cured.

Dr. Janet Kukreja, the director of urologic oncology at the CU Cancer Center/UCHealth University of Colorado hospital, said Sanders had his bladder removed as part of the surgical plan.

Sanders plans to oversee the Buffaloes this season as he enters his third season at Colorado.

Sanders, who turns 58 next month, spoke to the media on the eve of fall camp. He brought his medical team with him to discuss his diagnosis.

The charismatic coach returned to campus last week and announced on social media, “Back and Feeling Great!” He’s missed football camps in Boulder this summer amid reports that he’s been ill.