Deion Sanders says he had bladder cancer but will coach Colorado Buffaloes this season

After a serious bladder cancer diagnosis and surgery to remove his bladder, Coach Prime says he’s feeling great and ready for the season ahead.

Associated Press
Jul 28, 2025
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders listens to a question during the Big 12 NCAA college football media day in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Colorado coach Deion Sanders disclosed Monday that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer but after surgery his oncologist considered him cured.

Dr. Janet Kukreja, the director of urologic oncology at the CU Cancer Center/UCHealth University of Colorado hospital, said Sanders had his bladder removed as part of the surgical plan.

Also Read:5 Black reality TV couples who had us swooning over them, who are still together

Sanders plans to oversee the Buffaloes this season as he enters his third season at Colorado.

Sanders, who turns 58 next month, spoke to the media on the eve of fall camp. He brought his medical team with him to discuss his diagnosis.

The charismatic coach returned to campus last week and announced on social media, “Back and Feeling Great!” He’s missed football camps in Boulder this summer amid reports that he’s been ill.

Also Read:Former Marine Derrick Perry hailed as hero after stopping stabbing rampage at Michigan Walmart
Mentioned in this article:

More About: