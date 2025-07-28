Kenya Moore confirms she’s not returning for the next season of ‘RHOA,’ teases two new cast members

Kenya Moore’s peach is officially being put on pause as filming for the next season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is slated to begin without her.

The 54-year-old pageant queen turned reality TV star confirmed during a recent live stream that she’s not returning for Season 17 of the show, per TV Deets and JustJared.

“As of now, no,” said Moore, who joined the show in Season 5. “That could change, I keep hearing a lot of things but as of this moment, it’s a no.”

Her departure arrives on the heels of a turbulent Season 16 that saw her suspended mid-filming, during a dramatic event at the grand opening of her hair spa. Moore allegedly displayed explicit photos of new castmate Brittany “Brit” Eady. The incident caused an uproar within the group, among fans, and behind the scenes, leading Bravo to cut out most of Moore’s footage from the season and ultimately exclude her from the reunion. While most did not agree with her actions, many viewers came to Moore’s defense in the aftermath.

Moore addressed the incident before Season 16 premiered in March. While appearing on the “Tamron Hall Show,” the housewife apologized and attempted to clear the air.

“I believe the photos were very distasteful, and I elevated the situation,” she admitted. “I am sorry for what I’ve done. I didn’t have to take it that far.”

She told host Hall that she only escalated their feud to that point because she was firing back after feeling like her daughter, 6-year-old Brooklyn, had been threatened.

“So that’s why I escalated it, to the point where I was protecting not only myself but my child,” she explained.

Adding to the drama, Eady filed a $20 million lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal, Truly Original, and Moore herself, claiming defamation, emotional distress, and negligence. The lawsuit has cast a shadow over the network’s handling of on-screen conflicts, reigniting debates around Bravo’s handling of storylines. At some point, discussions online even turned to whether the franchise could rebound from the moment.

According to TV Deets, sources within the network said executives are waiting to see how the lawsuit plays out before deciding whether Moore, who generated a lot of buzz for them this season, will ever be back holding a peach.

During her live stream, Moore indicated that filming for Season 17 would begin soon without her and teased some upcoming new castmates.

“They do start in two weeks, so the cast is pretty much set,” she shared before dropping major hints on who the new cast members could be that potentially confirm recent rumors.

There has been growing chatter about singer and “Love & Hip Hop” alum K. Michelle joining the cast alongside Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole.

She added, “I think you guys kind of know them both. They’re both like known people. One is a business person, she’s a [restaurateur], and the other one is actually … the other one is actually from “Love & Hip Hop.”