UK police charge actor Micheal Ward with rape and sexual assault

BAFTA winner Micheal Ward faces rape and sexual assault charges tied to a 2023 incident; he denies all allegations and is set to appear in court Aug. 28.

Associated Press
Jul 28, 2025
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Micheal Ward poses during the "Eddington" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

British actor Micheal Ward has been charged with rape and sexual assault, police said Friday.

The 27-year-old faces two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault, the Metropolitan Police force said. The charges relate to one woman and the offenses reportedly took place in January 2023.

Also Read:Ashy where? These sunscreens were made for melanin-rich skin

Ward denied the charges and said in a statement that he has “full faith” that his name will be cleared in court. He’s due to appear at London’s Thames Magistrates’ Court on Aug. 28.

Ward has appeared in films including “Blue Story,” “The Book of Clarence” and the recently released American political satire “Eddington.”

In 2020, he won the Rising Star award at the British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs. He was nominated for an acting BAFTA for Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” and for a BAFTA television award for the Steve McQueen-directed series “Small Axe.”

Also Read:Ciara receives Beninese citizenship in emotional ceremony: ‘I feel incredibly proud’
Mentioned in this article:

More About: