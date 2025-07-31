Shannon Sharpe breaks his silence on ESPN letting him go after settling $50 million lawsuit: ‘I hate the fact that I’m overshadowing my brother’

Shannon Sharpe is “at peace” with things following being let go from ESPN.

On Wednesday, July 30, the 57-year-old former NFL player-turned-podcaster addressed the news that after settling his sexual assault and battery case, the network had formally released him during an episode of his “Nightcap” podcast, which he hosts alongside Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

“Obviously, I’m sure everybody’s heard the news by now that I will not be returning to ESPN. I found out this information a little earlier in the week,” he explained.

He added, “I really enjoyed my time at ESPN. It gave me an opportunity to bring my audience that saw me, really just grow. They saw me [saying,] ‘Lakers in 5.’ They saw me saying all these funny things and analogies that my grandparents gave me. And I was able to bring that to ESPN. So, I’m very, very grateful for that.”

However, he wishes the news could have waited until next week, after his older brother, Sterling Sharpe, who had a dazzling career as a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers in the late 80s and 90s, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He even urged ESPN noting his concerns of overshadowing his brother’s moment.

“I said, ‘This coming out would overshadow everything that he’s worked his entire life for.’ Unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way,” Sharpe explained. “As I profusely apologized to him earlier today, he said, ‘Bro, stop apologizing. You don’t have to apologize. I’m your big bro. I’m gonna love you regardless. We all make mistakes.’”

After joining ESPN in the fall of 2023, the network placed Sharpe on leave in April after a $50 million civil lawsuit was filed against him in Nevada. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe (who was later named by Sharpe), accused Sharpe of rape, sexual assault, battery, and emotional distress.

The sports commentator denied all allegations, characterizing the lawsuit as a “shakedown” and describing their relationship as consensual and complex. The case was officially settled on Friday, July 18 for an undisclosed amount and dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

Shortly afterward, ESPN chose not to reinstate him, effectively ending his run on “First Take” and any future role with the company.

“They did what they felt they needed to do. I’m at peace with that,” Sharpe noted during his podcast before doubling down on how he wished the timing could be different.

“I hate the fact that I’m overshadowing my brother… My first two brothers are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and this is what the headlines [are] gonna be for the next couple of days,” he expressed. “So, bro, again, I know you told me I don’t have to apologize, but I’m gonna do it one final time tonight, and I won’t apologize again. I’m sorry that I upstaged you in this manner. That was never my intent. You’ve been my hero. You’ve been my role model for as long as I can remember. I apologize, and I thank all my fans for supporting me when I was at ESPN and every place that I’ve been. Be it, ‘Club Shay Shay,’ ‘Night Cap,’ ‘Undisputed,’ ESPN, thank you guys for your support.”