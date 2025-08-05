British man dies during prep for hair transplant in Turkey, clinic responds

A British man has died while undergoing a recent cosmetic procedure in Istanbul, Turkey.

Martyn Latchman, a 38-year-old from Milton Keynes in South Central London, died last week after he fell ill during the prep stages of a hair transplant procedure at the popular Dr. Cinik Clinic, The Guardian reported. However, according to the clinic, Latchman did not die as a result of the procedure. According to them, the procedure had not begun when he became sick.

In a statement, the clinic explained that before Latchman began the procedure, he underwent all necessary health screenings and was cleared for surgery. They remain unaware of why he became gravely ill so unexpectedly.

“Immediate medical intervention was provided, and he was urgently transferred to a fully equipped university hospital,” the statement explained. “Despite ongoing intensive care treatment throughout the day, the patient sadly passed away later that evening.”

The clinic, whose clients include celebrity athletes, further added that it is an “experienced medical institution” that has conducted more than 70,000 hair transplant procedures.

The statement added that the clinic is “deeply saddened” by Latchman’s death and that all relevant medical documents related to the incident have been submitted to the authorities.

Latchman, who was there for a second treatment and had a background in both education and defense, is far from alone in seeking the cosmetic procedure abroad. Medical tourism has skyrocketed in recent years, especially for relatively low-stakes cosmetic procedures that can be completed at an industry standard for a fraction of the cost.

While the procedure can cost upwards of $7,500 in the United States, the procedure in Turkey runs roughly between $1,800 and $4,500, making it a popular destination for many in pursuit of hair, CBS News reported. Roughly 100,000 hair transplant procedures are completed annually in the country.

Beyond sharing that he died before they had begun and was later transferred to a hospital, the clinic refrained from giving any more details out of respect and privacy for Latchman’s family. In the wake of his death, his friends and relatives have posted tributes to him online.

Yashley Latcham wrote in a post, “Rest in peace my brother. You will forever be my source of inspiration and motivation. Thanks for everything. Will miss u loads,” per The Guardian. Another relative added, “Too young.”