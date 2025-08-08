Kehlani launches laundry service pop-up for mothers in celebration of her hit song ‘Folded’

If it’s laundry day in your household, Kehlani’s got you.

The 30-year-old Grammy-nominated singer announced she’s launching “Nini’s Fluff & Fold,” a free pop-up laundry service for mothers in various cities nationwide on Saturday, Aug. 9.

“Growing up, I knew how hard it was for all the single mamas in my family to get the tasks done on top of it all,” the singer wrote in the caption of an Instagram post announcing the pop-up. “Clean clothes is a basic necessity. I got y’all.”

She added, “AS A THANK YOU FOR SENDING THIS SONG OVER THE MOON! i love you mommy’s. you deserve the world.”

The one-day pop-up, named after her daughter Adeya’s nickname, will run from 10 a.m. to noon local time at laundrymats in seven cities, including Los Angeles, Oakland, Charlotte, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and New York City. During the event, moms will be treated to free wash and fold services on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations or RSVP necessary. Moms are being invited to simply come with their laundry.

“Thank you [Current Initiatives] for sponsoring this initiative, and my brother City James for such an incredible idea,” the singer wrote.

The “Folded” singer emphasized that the laundry day is a “giveback,” not a “gathering” or a fan event, so she will not be present to keep the focus on providing practical relief to families. The event, launched in partnership with Current Initiatives’ Laundry Project, celebrates the success of her hit single “Folded,” which skyrocketed up the music charts this summer. The song, about rekindling a relationship, peaked at 54 on the Billboard Hot 100 and landed at 14 on the R&B charts.

The Laundry Project, a nonprofit based in Florida that sponsors laundry days to help lower-income families maintain the basic need of clean clothes, expressed their gratitude for the collaboration in a post on their Instagram Stories.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Kehlani to help meet a tangible need for mothers across the country,” organizers wrote.