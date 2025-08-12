RZA has a Wu-Tang-inspired name suggestion for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s third child

None other than RZA has entered the convo surrounding Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s third child.

The 56-year-old rapper, founding member, and leader of the Wu-Tang Clan recently shared his thoughts about what the couple—currently expecting their third child together—should name their new baby.

Considering that they named their first child, a son, “RZA,” born in May 2022, after him, it’s not hard to imagine a world in which his opinion on the topic remotely matters. However, despite an emerging “R” name trend in their family (their second child is named Riot), the original RZA suggests a move away from that trend.

When asked by People magazine on the red carpet of the “Nobody 2” premiere on Monday, August 11, he suggested yet another Wu-Tang Clan member.

“You know what? ODB, because you know the legend must live on,” he said, in reference to the late Wu-Tang Clan member Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Just how serious he is (or not) remains to be seen. He is very serious, though, about the honor of being the inspiration behind their first child’s name.

Previously, the rapper has shared that it’s “a great honor” to know that a little RZA is running around.

“[It’s] a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name,” he told CNN.

“RZA isn’t only a name, it’s a title,” he continued. “So it’s an honor, and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna, who announced her third pregnancy hours before she took to the Met Gala red carpet in May, has said that as they still decide on a name, it’s likely that the name will start with an R.

“It’s always going to be an R name. That’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over,” the soon-to-be mom of three quipped earlier in the summer.

Looks like that rules out ODB!