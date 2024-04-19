Kid Cudi announces engagement: ‘This amazing woman makes me so happy’

The "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper is engaged to menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore.

Apr 19, 2024

Kid Cudi is no longer rocking solo dolo.

According to People magazine, the rapper and actor announced his engagement on Instagram with photos of himself and menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore, who was sporting a large diamond ring on her left hand.

“My fiancée Lola and [I] at the Knuckles premiere,” Cudi wrote. “This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all.” 

Lola Abecassis and Kid Cudi attend the afterparty for the global premiere of Paramount+ series “Knuckles” on April 16, 2024. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount+)

“Life is wild,” he added, “and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect.”

Cudi’s engagement post marked the couple’s social media debut.

Sartore, whose Facebook bio states she currently works for Louis Vuitton, also shared an IG photo expressing her love.

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Shaq shares first words he told mentee Angel Reese following WNBA draft

Lifestyle

Ashanti and Nelly are engaged and expecting their first child together

Sports

Stephen Curry tells the AP why 2024 is the right time to make his Olympic debut

Lifestyle

Ernie Hudson, 78, opens up about stubborn belly fat that pushed him to the gym

Health

Toni Braxton hid her lupus condition for 2 years

Health

Dr. Sharon Malone is inviting all generations to the table for ‘Grown Woman Talk’

Lifestyle

Simone Biles on backlash over husband’s ‘the catch’ claim and emotions after 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Lifestyle

The WNBA rookies are ready to elevate the landscape of women’s basketball

“I never thought I could love someone this much! So proud to call you my fiancé Scott,” she wrote. “I can’t wait for you all to see this amazing man in the new Knuckles show!”

In response to her post, Kid Cudi — whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi — replied, “U have me forever.”

Sartore reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “The smiles on our faces say it all! Love you to the moon and back @kidcudi.” He replied, “Love you more my angel baby.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE