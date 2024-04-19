Kid Cudi announces engagement: ‘This amazing woman makes me so happy’

Kid Cudi is no longer rocking solo dolo.

According to People magazine, the rapper and actor announced his engagement on Instagram with photos of himself and menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore, who was sporting a large diamond ring on her left hand.

“My fiancée Lola and [I] at the Knuckles premiere,” Cudi wrote. “This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all.”

Lola Abecassis and Kid Cudi attend the afterparty for the global premiere of Paramount+ series “Knuckles” on April 16, 2024. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount+)

“Life is wild,” he added, “and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect.”

Cudi’s engagement post marked the couple’s social media debut.

Sartore, whose Facebook bio states she currently works for Louis Vuitton, also shared an IG photo expressing her love.

“I never thought I could love someone this much! So proud to call you my fiancé Scott,” she wrote. “I can’t wait for you all to see this amazing man in the new Knuckles show!”

In response to her post, Kid Cudi — whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi — replied, “U have me forever.”

Sartore reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “The smiles on our faces say it all! Love you to the moon and back @kidcudi.” He replied, “Love you more my angel baby.”