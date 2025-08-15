Monica celebrates love, luxury gift from her beau (maybe husband?), Anthony ‘Ant’ Wilson: ‘Never give up on love’

Monica is reportedly, possibly enjoying the newlywed life.

Just days after it was revealed she and her beau, talent manager and producer Anthony “Ant” Wilson, may have tied the knot, the Grammy-winning singer is gushing online about luxury gifts, including a new Maybach, and receiving love like she’s never experienced before.

In a new Instagram post posted on Thursday, August 15, the 44-year-old R&B singer shared several shots and footage of a whirlwind trip to see Chris Brown; Wilson is Chris Brown’s manager. The post also included footage of her arriving home after the trip to find a brand new Maybach waiting for her from Wilson.

In the heartfelt video, when the garage door lifts to show the car, Monica is instantly overcome with emotion and shock. At one point, she even breaks out into an “ugly cry.”

“The truth of the matter is, is that this man thinks of me when I’m not even thinking of myself,” Monica said in the video’s voiceover. “I just like to pour into the people I love, and I never really think about myself, but he’s always thinking about me, always pouring into me.”

She added, “I think the moral of this story is that God is good and we should never give up on love. It’s from him.”

The moment arrives amid widespread speculation that the two music industry insiders may have officially tied the knot after the songstress made highly suggestive social posts. In one post, uploaded on August 4, Monica and Wilson pose together, dressed in glamorous bridal duds: him in a crisp white and black tuxedo and she in a black dramatic gown, which is accesorized by oatmeal-colored ostrich feathers.

“Two Hearts One Love … FOREVER,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, in the comments, Wilson added more fuel to the speculation by adding, “[Shout out] to everybody at the courthouse that got us in and out without a problem.”

Many others responding made sure to share their congratulations to the seemingly newlywed couple.

The two have been linked publicly since at least 2023. This would mark Monica’s second marriage. She was previously married to NBA player Shannon Brown from 2010 to 2019. News of her new potential marriage comes in the middle of what has already been an exciting summer for her. In addition to her personal milestones, she and Brandy recently announced a joint tour kicking off this fall, reuniting the duo behind the iconic hit “The Boy Is Mine.”