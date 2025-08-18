Blueface reveals body transformation in new viral photos from behind bars

Blueface is seemingly not missing gym day behind bars.

On Sunday, August 17, his team shared a post on his Instagram featuring three photos of the 28-year-old rapper, who appeared noticeably more muscular as he flexed in his prison attire.

In the now viral shots, Blueface wears a white tank top, loose sweatpants, and a tilted baseball cap as he poses alongside two other inmates. His heavier build and new face tattoos drew immediate attention from fans reacting online.

The images quickly set social media ablaze, with fans and critics alike weighing in with mixed reactions to his new bulkier, inked-up appearance.

“Whoever this is must have ate blueface,” someone wrote in the comments.

Another user on Instagram said, “They need to let him out before he tattoo his nose.”

Another commented, “He aged like 50 years in jail.”

Others who were less amused have even speculated if the rapper might be using steroids, but his mother, Karlissa Saffold, was quick to shut that narrative down.

“I ain’t never seen nobody on steroids put on that kind of weight and be that kind of zoned in,” she said in a video clip shared online. “I ain’t never seen him this mentally strong or this physically strong in his entire life. So whatever them sh*ts is, honey, he might need to keep doing them.”

Leaving no room for doubt, Saffold added, “No. How the h— he going to get some steroids? He barely getting some godd— food in there.”

The photos arrive as Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, continues to serve a four-year prison sentence in California. He was sentenced in August 2024 after violating probation tied to a 2021 battery case stemming from the assault of a security guard at a North Hollywood lounge, along with other legal entanglements. He began serving his sentence in early 2024 and remains incarcerated at the Lancaster State Prison in Los Angeles County.

Earlier this year, he gave an update about how he was finding his time behind bars in an interview with The Progress Report. In addition to telling future generations “don’t come here,” he shared his hopes for getting out and being reunited with his family and music.

In the meantime, he said, “I’m a short-timer just passing through so I’m here for the experience… I ain’t up or down I’m in the middle trying to get through.”