Tamar Braxton reveals she almost died after a recent bizarre accident

Tamar Braxton is thanking God for waking up following a bizarre and frightening accident that she says nearly cost her her life.

On Tuesday, August 19, the 48-year-old singer revealed in a candid post to her Instagram Stories that she suffered a harrowing episode that left her “found in a pool of blood.”

“I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury. As the days go by the worse it is,” Braxton wrote in the post.

She added, “I don’t even know what happened to me.”

The “All the Way Home” singer said she sustained significant facial injuries, including a fractured nose and lost teeth, and is currently experiencing impaired mobility. She described her physical and emotional state as incredibly fragile.

“I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore I’m so weak,” she admitted.

While her body is beginning to heal, she emphasized that the mental recovery process is just starting, asking followers to “pray for me for real.”

Earlier in the day, she posted, “Thank you God for waking me up today.”

She followed up by sharing a passage from Proverbs 31, a scripture that celebrates the strength, dignity, and virtue of a woman.

As of now, these posts are the only details she has shared, and her team has not released any further information.

News of this accident arrives just a few months after Braxton, who resides in Atlanta, closed her “The October Nights: Calling All Lovers Tour” with October London and Rio James. Weeks before the tour kicked off in April, the R&B star declared that she was focusing on her health to prepare.

“It is OFFICIALLY tour time!!!!” she wrote on Instagram on March 23, per People magazine. “Ima tell yall to get yall tickets!! A whole new set list… and the new music STARTS HERE!!!”

In the next slide, she shared a photo of herself standing on a scale and vowed to get healthier before tour.

“Bday is over so no more drinks…. No more carbs… all body and VOICE!!!” she said. “Me and my brother [October London] and I are going to give you a night you won’t forget. See ya soon.”