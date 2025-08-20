Tiffany Haddish clears up the speculation she had a secret baby while guest hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Tiffany Haddish may not have a secret baby, but she does have quite the roster of potential baby daddies.

On Tuesday, August 19, while guest-hosting during “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the 45-year-old comedian and actress made light of the speculation that she recently welcomed a child, which began after she shared a now-viral Instagram photo of her holding a baby.

“There is a personal matter I feel must be addressed,” began the “Girls Trip” star during her monologue. “I put something on Instagram that made everyone go a little crazy. It was a picture of me and my friend Jason Lee posing with the baby and the caption, ‘Cats out the bag.’”

“People saw this and thought I had a baby,” she continued. “There were articles about this everywhere. Even my own relatives were asking if I had a secret baby, which is kind of insulting because they are all living in my house and blocking me from getting any D—!”

Two weeks ago, the “After Party” alum uploaded a picture to Instagram featuring herself and Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee holding a baby, which set off a wave of speculation. Haddish told the audience that her loved ones texted her with questions, and she turned to Lee, who was in the crowd on Tuesday night, to further clear the air.

“We just took a picture with a baby and then that went crazy, so now we got a godbaby,” she said, before teasing Lee with, “Jason, the offer still is on the table if you want to make a real baby together. You know I’m traditional.” To which he quickly replied, “And I’m still gay.”

Haddish clarified once and for all: “So just to be clear, I did not have a baby, but I am open to it… wide open to it.”

She went on to rattle off her fantasy roster of “potential baby daddies,” dropping names like Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Jason Momoa, Pedro Pascal, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! producer Ken Crosby. Each came with a punchline: Pitt “can press any of my Benjamin Buttons anytime,” Momoa could “come swim in these waters anytime,” and Cruise had “no mission too impossible.”

Closing out the bit, Haddish told viewers, “Now, if you or someone you know wants to put a baby in me, please reach out on social media using the hashtag #PastramiMommy.”

Last night’s appearance was part of a headline-making guest-hosting run for Haddish. The night before, she announced a tongue-in-cheek campaign for president.

“I’ve got all the qualifications to be president. I’m rich, I’ve been arrested a few times, and I always say crazy sh—,” she teased.

Finally, she said she was running on a very simple platform: “America, Mind your own d— business!”