Ciara gracefully claps back at critics who call Russell Wilson ‘corny’

Ciara is choosing joy, love, and faith over internet chatter, and she’s making it clear that her husband, Russell Wilson, needs no defending.

The Grammy-winning singer stopped by “The Breakfast Club” on Friday, where Charlamagne tha God asked her what she thought about people who insist on calling Wilson “corny.”

“I don’t even have to reply to that,” she said simply. “Why would I even respond to that, you know what I’m saying? I know what I know, and that’s all that matters.”

Since the beginning of their relationship in 2015, the “Goodies” and “1, 2 Step” hitmaker has been unapologetically clear that her quarterback husband isn’t just her partner. He’s a blessing, an answered prayer (if you know, you know).

Describing him as “the most amazing human being you can know,” she noted that he is, “the smartest, most intelligent Black man that I have ever known, you know. What you see with him is really who he is. So, it’s beautiful, it’s different.”

When Charlamagne pointed out the long-running narrative that some men dismiss Wilson as “a simp,” Ciara pushed back, flipping the question back on the critics themselves.

“Well, I think it depends on…well, who’s the man saying it?” she shot back. For Ciara, the critique says more about the critic than it ever could about her husband. “It’s like someone’s saying the person doesn’t love someone, but have you ever loved someone right? Have you ever been loved right? So, sometimes, people, to me, speak out of pocket because they just don’t know.”

And while her relationship has simultaneously been social media’s couple goals and the source of social media criticism, Ciara says she leads with compassion rather than shade.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but we don’t have to live, I don’t have to live my life to prove anything to anybody,” she concluded. “I think sometimes, too, people just have a perspective because of the way they see life. And that might just be their way, but, you know, to me, too bad for them if they want to live life a certain way and love people a certain way. Too bad for them.”