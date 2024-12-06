Snoop Dogg shares a heartwarming video of his grandkids’ reaction to his version of ‘Elf on the Shelf’

Snoop Dogg holds many titles — award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, and television personality, but one he carries with pride is his title as grandpa. In honor of the holiday season, ”Papa Snoop” is making sure his grandchildren stay off Santa Claus’ naughty list.

This week, the rapper shared a video of two of his seven grandchildren receiving a special letter from one of Santa’s elves, their “Elf on the Shelf.” In the video, Snoop Dogg’s granddaughters are seen excitedly climbing onto the dining room table to retrieve a letter hanging from the chandelier alongside what appears to be a “Snoop on the Stoop,” their grandfather’s rendition of the classic Elf on the Shelf.

“Hello! So happy to be with you this year,” the letter stated. “Every night, Santa will be getting a report about you, so make sure to be on your best behavior at all times. Let the adventures begin. It’s going to be so much fun! Love, Elfie.”

Shocked and frozen in place for a moment, one of the little girls admitted that she was “too scared to move” after the letter was read. As an unidentified voice in the video explains to the children how their elf will come to visit them every day leading up to Christmas, one of the rapper’s granddaughters adorably claims to have seen the elf’s feet.

Snoop, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is the father of three sons, Corde (30), Cordell (27), and Julian (26), along with a daughter named Cori (25), whom he shares with his wife of 27 years, Shante Broadus, and a son Julian, who is from another relationship. He is also a grandfather to seven grandchildren: Zion (9), Elleven (6), Cordoba (5), Sky (3), Chateau (3), Kai, and another grandchild whose name has not been revealed to the public.

Through the years, Snoop Dogg has learned to merge his role as his family’s patriarch with his professional career as a rapper and entrepreneur. Most recently, the rapper launched a jewelry collection, Lovechild, in honor of his family. Inspired by his wife, kids, and grandkids, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur described the 45-piece collection as a product of love.

“This is a partnership, so my family’s energy is me. I bring their energy to the table. I know what my wife, kids, grandkids [want]. I’m a representation of them because I’m the king of the family. So it’s my job to make sure that it’s represented the right way,” he said, explaining how his family had minimal input in the collection’s creation.

Just as he takes pride in seeing his kids grow up and reach new milestones, like daughter Cori planning her upcoming wedding, Snoop Dogg is equally proud of his role as grandpa, or as his grandkids would say, “Papa Snoop.”

“Papa Snoop, that’s who I am, and I love being that. I be dressing up for their birthday parties, like He-Man, Baby Shark, or whoever. I be complaining, but I love it,” he told People magazine. “I love being a grandpa. It’s an accomplishment.”