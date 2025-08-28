As the second season of her lifestyle series drops, Meghan Markle doesn’t feel she has anything to prove to anyone

Meghan Markle clocked the haters of her show.

In a playful yet pointed moment during a recent episode of “The Circuit” with Emily Chang, the Duchess of Sussex clapped back at critics of “With Love, Meghan,” now in its second season on Netflix.

During the wide-ranging sit-down, Meghan made it clear that while the naysayers of her cozy lifestyle series are loud, her series remains true to its intended audience.

“I think I knew who I was trying to meet. If you know your audience, you know your demographic—well, they love the show. And my partners love the show,” she said. “And that’s why we have a season two and why we have more fun coming.”

Besides, the ones who claim to hate it clearly had to have watched it, too.

“So I think often times, the negative voices—are they saying negative things and then secretly going home and making single-skillet spaghetti? Possibly,” she added with a cheeky smirk. “And that’s alright, they’re trying to pay their bills.”

“With Love, Meghan” returned for a second season on Netflix on Tuesday, August 26, along with a restock of her lifestyle line and companion to the show, As Ever, that included jam, shortbread cookie mix, tea, and other fan favorites.

Filmed in a chic farmhouse near her home in Montecito, California, the series blends Meghan’s personal stories, such as wedding-day menu secrets and camping memories with Prince Harry, with approachable recipes, floral design ideas, and DIY crafts. Season 2 features a star-studded lineup of guests, including Chrissy Teigen, José Andrés, Tan France, and Christina Tosi, while Season 1 welcomed culinary heavyweights like Chef Roy Choi , writer and producer Mindy Kaling, and more.

The show’s first season was met with both sharp criticism and enthusiastic praise. Even as it landed on Netflix’s Top 10 in the U.S., some accused it of being “boring” and unrelatable. Meanwhile, supporters, particularly Black women who have long rallied to Meghan’s defense, praised her warmth, creativity, and authenticity, especially as skeptics questioned her credibility in the lifestyle space.

The “inauthentic” claims hit particularly hard for the actress, who explained she had to be inauthentic during her time as a working royal. While chatting with Chang, she recalled being required to follow strict rules, like wearing nude pantyhose at all times, which she described as “a little bit inauthentic.”

“That’s a silly example but it is an example of when you want to dress the way you want to dress and say the things that are true and you’re able to show up in that space really organically and authentically — that’s being comfortable in your own skin,” she continued. “That’s had different chapters in my life.”

Now, she said, she feels free to embrace her individuality.

“I’m just being myself,” she said. “Right now, I don’t feel that I need to prove anything.”

All eight episodes of the new season of “With Love, Meghan” are now streaming on Netflix.