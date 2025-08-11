Meghan Markle and Prince Harry land new multi-year Netflix deal

Just when it looked like their relationship with Netflix was ending, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to have rekindled their relationship with the streaming service.

On Monday, August 11, Variety reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced a new multi-year deal with Netflix, extending their already existing creative partnership with the streaming giant through their Archewell Productions company.

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the ‘As ever’ brand,” Meghan said in a statement, per the Hollywood Reporter. “My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally and celebrates our shared vision.”

The news arrives just weeks before the couple’s initial $100 million deal with the streamer was set to expire in September. Earlier this summer, it was reported that they were likely parting ways with Netflix after launching a multi-year deal in 2020. Since they began developing projects for the media company, they have brought forth titles like the buzzy documentary “Harry & Meghan,” “Polo,” and the viral “With Love, Meghan” lifestyle series.

With the news came several updates on upcoming releases through the partnership. The second season of “With Love, Meghan” is set to premiere later this month, and a holiday special dubbed “With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration” is slated to hit the streamer in December, People magazine reported.

“This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration. Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy,” a release stated.

Meghan’s lifestyle brand, “As ever,” developed in partnership with Netflix, will also continue expanding into new product categories.

Also in progress is “Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within,” set in Uganda’s Masaka region, chronicling the story of the dynamic children of an orphanage beyond the viral dancing videos. An adaptation of the novel “Meet Me at the Lake” is also forthcoming.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, said in a statement: “Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere. The response to their work speaks for itself — Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series. More recently, fans have been inspired by With Love, Meghan, with products from the new As Ever line consistently selling out in record time. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together.”