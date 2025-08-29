Black America has put Red Lobster back on the map–CEO Damola Adamolekun was betting on it

Red Lobster’s triumphant return to the cultural mainstream is owed squarely to Black America, whose love, nostalgia, and joy have reignited the brand’s popularity.

That’s according to CEO Damola Adamolekun, who recently told The New York Times that Black diners have played a pivotal role in the restaurant’s epic comeback.

“Black Americans tell me it was a celebratory experience, and I think people were sad to lose that and want to get it back,” he told the publication.

For many, Red Lobster has always been more than a place for seafood. From being one of the first restaurants to welcome Black diners and workers with open arms in the late 1960s to becoming the venue for countless family dinners, graduation celebrations, and first dates, to even earning a mention in Beyoncé’s iconic song “Formation,” the chain has been deeply rooted in Black culture. Adamolekun is leaning into that legacy, restoring Red Lobster as a space for Black joy, connection, and celebration.

The 36-year-old Nigerian-American executive became Red Lobster’s youngest-ever CEO in August 2024, after successfully leading P.F. Chang’s out of the dark as its first Black chief. As he approaches his one-year anniversary leading Red Lobster, the results are already clear. Sales are up, the buzz is louder than ever, and the brand feels relevant again. Social media chatter has surged, influencers are raving, and pop culture is embracing the chain.

Earlier this month, after partnering with the BIG3 Basketball League, founded by Ice Cube, Red Lobster hosted a celebratory dinner with Adamolekun ahead of the league’s championship at a location in Orlando, Florida. Then Adamolekun joined top influencers for an event at the New York City’s Red Lobster location in Times Square, tapping tastemakers to help tell its comeback story. Days later, the brand hosted a surprise album release party for Ciara’s “CiCi” at the same location, Complex reported.

The Grammy winner, joined by her husband Russell Wilson, turned the seafood staple into a hotspot complete with her own special off-menu item, CiCi’s Combo, featuring the Sailor’s Seafood Boil with Roasted Garlic and Cajun Butter.

“Red Lobster has always been a go-to for me,” Ciara said, per Complex. “Russell and I even had one of our first dates there!”

Afterward, Ciara shared her gratitude with fans, writing, “The album release party at @redlobster was lit and the in-store signing was so beautiful. I am truly grateful!”

With nostalgia, cultural resonance, and community pride fueling the resurgence, Adamolekun is hoping this wave of momentum continues.

His vision is clear: “I want Red Lobster to be a place where you celebrate big occasions and daily occasions.”