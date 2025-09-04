Angel Reese makes film debut in political thriller ‘A House of Dynamite’ starring Idris Elba 

Angel Reese just made her big screen debut.

When “A House of Dynamite” releases in October, it will star Idris Elba as the president of the United States and feature a brief but memorable cameo by the 23-year-old Chicago Sky forward, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Academy Award–winner Kathryn Bigelow, “A House of Dynamite” is a tense political thriller that unfolds in real time as U.S. officials scramble to respond to an incoming, unattributed nuclear missile. The film, written by Noah Oppenheim, follows the chaos from the White House Situation Room to military bases, showcasing how world leaders weigh catastrophic decisions under impossible pressure.

Reese factors into the story in the third act, when the president’s schedule — packed with briefings and emergency calls — briefly includes a lighthearted “Angel Reese thing.”

On screen, the two share a quick scene on a basketball court before the president abruptly departs, pulled back into the escalating crisis as the countdown to impact looms.

Also Read:The Reebok Angel Reese 1 is finally set to release for purchase on September 18

The movie had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, September 2, where it earned an 11-minute standing ovation and has quickly become one of the buzziest titles on the fall circuit, per Variety. Reviewers praised Bigelow’s return to form after nearly a decade away from directing, spotlighting the film’s blend of nail-biting suspense and grounded realism.

Speaking about the film during the festival, Bigelow said, per Variety, she hopes “the film is an invitation to decide what to do about all these weapons.”

“My answer would be to initiate a reduction in the nuclear stockpile,” she continued. “How is annihilating the world a good defensive measure?”

“A House of Dynamite” opens in select theaters in the United States and abroad on October 10 before streaming globally on Netflix beginning October 24. Reese’s brief cameo may only last a moment, but for fans of the “Bayou Barbie,” it marks yet another arena where she’s proving impossible to ignore.