Ciara has legally changed son Future’s name to include Russell Wilson’s name

Ciara and Russell Wilson made a big step in their blended family. After the couple appeared at the U.S. Open with their oldest children, Future and Sienna, the New York Giants Quarterback caught fans’ attention when he reported about the family’s outing on his Instagram story.

Reposting a photo posted initially by Vogue on his story, Wilson wrote, “Mrs. @ciara Wilson Future Wilson & Sienna Wilson,” as seen in a screenshot obtained by TMZ.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the NFL star referring to Ciara’s firstborn son, Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future, as Future Wilson. A small detail that left the internet wondering if the couple had formally changed the 11-year-old’s name.

Though Wilson has not adopted Future, sources close to the family reportedly confirm to news outlets that Ciara legally added Wilson to her son’s name a few years ago. However, the change did not remove his biological father’s last name, Wilburn.

This news reflects the couple’s continued commitment to being a blended family. Ciara and Wilson have been married for 9 years and share three children together: Sienna, Win and Amora. However, Wilson has been in Future Jr.’s life since he was approximately 1 years old and has always been vocal on viewing him as his son. In a recent Instagram post celebrating his stepson’s birthday, the NFL player referred to him as a “great son,” his “best friend,” and a “great big brother.”

“Happy birthday Future!!! ❤️ We’re so proud of the young man you are! 11 years old and you somehow teach me something new every day! God has abundance in store for you,” he wrote. “You are the Light of the World! Daddy and Mommy love you so much!!!”