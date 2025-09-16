 Lil Nas X misses court date and enters treatment after arrest

Lil Nas X is receiving inpatient treatment after being arrested last month on multiple felony charges, his attorney confirmed Monday outside a Los Angeles courthouse.

The Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, did not appear at a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 15. Instead, his lawyers told the court he is currently in treatment at an undisclosed facility out of state.

“Obviously, you heard the treatment word,” attorney Drew Findling told reporters, per Rolling Stone. “We’re doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly for his well-being. He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. We’re just addressing those issues. It’s really as simple as that. He’s had a great life, he’ll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he’s gonna get over. And on behalf of him, his family is making sure he addresses all those issues right now.”

Judge Shellie Samuels modified the conditions of Hill’s release to allow him to remain out of state while in treatment. “Defendant is allowed to remain out of state as long as he remains in treatment,” she said in court.

As previously reported by theGrio, Hill was arrested Aug. 21 after Los Angeles police responded to reports of a man walking nude along Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. When officers arrived, prosecutors allege the rapper used “force and violence [to] inflict an injury” on three officers and attempted to prevent a fourth officer from performing his duties.

Hill was taken to a hospital for what police described as a possible overdose before being booked and charged with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. He later pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As previously reported by theGrio, the rapper was released from jail Aug. 25 after posting $75,000 bail and ordered to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings per week. At the time, he reassured fans, sayin, “Your girl is gonna be OK. She’s going to be alright. Shit, that was fucking terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright.”

His father, Robert Stafford, told reporters last month that his son “absolutely” did not take illegal drugs. “He’s going to get the help that he needs and just keep him in your prayers,” Stafford said, per People magazine. “Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone.”

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, if convicted, the artist could face up to five years in prison. His next court date is Nov. 18.