Ben Crump to represent Trey Reed’s family in the investigation of his death at Delta State University

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been hired by the family of De’Martravion “Trey” Reed, the 21-year-old student found hanged at Delta State University, to seek justice and answers.

Crump released a statement on Tuesday evening, confirming that his firm is working with the family.

“We’ve been retained by the family of Demartravion ‘Trey’ Reed,” he wrote. “Trey was a young man full of promise and warmth, deeply loved and respected by all who knew him. His family and the campus community deserve a full, independent investigation to uncover the truth about what happened.”

This comes shortly after a Bolivar County coroner reportedly determined there was no evidence of foul play in his death, as previously reported by theGrio.

“Based on the preliminary examination, we can confirm that the deceased did not suffer any lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injuries consistent with an assault,” read the statement from the coroner’s office. “At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death.”

On September 15, Reed was found hanging from a tree near the university’s pickleball courts at 7:30 am. The Black Delta State University student was pronounced dead at 8 am. News of the incident quickly sparked rumors on social media as users suspected foul play and potential racial undertones, especially given the heightened tensions around the country following Charlie Kirk’s death.

“We cannot accept vague conclusions when so many questions remain. I stand with this family, and I will lead a team of civil rights leaders and organizations in pursuing transparency and answers for Trey’s family,” Crump concluded.