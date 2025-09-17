Charlie Kirk called Jasmine Crockett a ‘circus act’ part of the ‘great replacement’ of white people. Here’s her reaction after his shooting

A month before his shooting death, conservative activist Charlie Kirk attacked U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, blaming her and Democrats for being part of a “sinister” plan to replace white people in America.

While discussing the issue of redistricting congressional maps, which played out dramatically in Texas last month, Kirk said on his Aug. 4 podcast show, “The great replacement of white people is far more sinister than any redistricting project.”

“That is at the core of the Democrat project,” said Kirk.

The far-right firebrand also personally attacked Congresswoman Crockett.

“Jasmine Crockett is just some circus act in that entire operation,” said Kirk, adding, “You shouldn’t take what she says seriously. It’s just a joke. What she represents is very serious, which is the continued attempt to eliminate the white population in this country.”

When asked to react to Kirk’s comments about her by ABC News Live’s Linsey Davis, Crockett said Kirk’s claims were “unfounded” about the “Great Replacement Theory,” a racist and antisemitic conspiracy theory that the white American population is purposefully being replaced with immigrants of color.

“That is, unfortunately, the cancer known as white supremacy, to even try to put this type of trash out there and make people feel scared,” said the Texas lawmaker.

Crockett said Kirk was “not anyone that I followed” and was “unaware” that the TurningPoint USA founder had “even spoken my name until after his death.” She explained, “Some of my friends who had never heard of him were simply trying to learn more, and they found out that he had spoken about me.”

The congresswoman said she did agree with one thing Kirk said about her: “The idea that I am not really as big of a deal…I would agree to a certain extent, because when it comes to redistricting, it is not about any individual; it is about the collective.” She continued, “It is about the people. It is about the Constitution. It is about making sure that we are following the Voting Rights Act, as well as honoring the 15th Amendment, the 14th Amendment.”

As theGrio has previously reported, several states are moving to redraw their congressional maps in an attempt to give Republicans an oversized advantage in the 2026 midterm elections. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus are overwhelmingly being targeted. The move is at the request of President Donald Trump, who is seeking to keep control of Congress to finish implementing his MAGA agenda.

Crockett rejected the idea that she, or any Democrat, is working to replace white Americans and condemned the practice of racial gerrymandering of Black and Latino voters.

“This idea that, you know, it’s OK to silence people’s voices, or to make people feel as if they are not a full person in this time simply because of their color, is a problem. But also going out and teaching people this idea of great replacement, I’m not going out trying to replace anybody,” said the congresswoman.

White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12, 2017 surrounded by counter demonstrators. A jury on Monday ordered white nationalist leaders and organizations to pay a total of more than $26 million in damages to people who had suffered physical or emotional injuries during the event. (Photo: Steve Helber/AP, file)

Crockett continued, “Last time I checked, I ain’t even had no kids…like that’s just insane.”

The Texas legislator said she wants to have an “honest conversation about the things that are causing harm to all of us in this country.”

Contrary to the arguments made by Kirk and other conservative leaders that white supremacy isn’t a real concern in the U.S., Crockett said, “The numbers are clear,” pointing to mass shootings committed by white nationalists, including the Buffalo, New York, shooting at a supermarket that killed 10 Black Americans in 2022; and the 2015 shooting deaths of nine Black parishioners at AME Emanuel Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

“White supremacy is a real issue, and anyone who says it isn’t may be coddling or attempting to promote white supremacy in this country,” said Crockett.

Kirk also insulted Crockett quite personally during the same podcast episode, telling his male listeners, “Do not marry women like Jasmine Crockett.”

“Just stay away. She’s just…big problems. Just the whole ensemble; whiny, yammering, the whole way she presents herself,” he said, calling the congresswoman, “Smug, terrible, nasty, cruel, wrong, dumb–the whole operation.”



He added, “Young men, better for you to become a Catholic priest.”